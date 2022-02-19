Northern Virginia IT Firms Selected for Best-in-Class “STARS III” Contract with General Services Administration
Systems Thinking & Solutions and its joint venture partner, ARM Consulting have been awarded a five-year prime contract on the $50B STARS III GWAC.
Stars III is a game-changer for our companies and employees. The Stars III contract will accelerate our expansion of services and ability to support missions across the federal government.”ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, USA, February 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded a five-year prime contract on the 8(a) STARS III Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) to Systems Thinking & Solutions and its joint venture partner, ARM Consulting. The joint venture known as 5 Star Systems & Solutions, is among the firms selected after an intense proposal and rigorous review process. The $50B STARS III government-wide contract allows the federal government to buy cost-effective, innovative solutions for information technology (IT) requirements. According to the GSA, this contract supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal to advance equity outcomes at critical stages of the federal contracting lifecycle.
"Stars III is a game-changer for our companies and employees. Over the past decade, we built strong reputations for delivering exceptional information technology and professional services. The Stars III award will accelerate our expansion of services and ability to support missions across the federal government.” - John Johnson, Ph.D., Systems Thinking & Solutions President and Managing Member of 5 Star Systems & Solutions.
Systems Thinking & Solutions (www.thinksts.com) and ARM Consulting (armconsultingonline.com) have significant experience providing innovative IT solutions and professional services. Both companies have ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management systems and over a decade of supporting Federal agencies, public sector institutions, and commercial organizations.
