The Power of Promoting Small Business Brand Creators In L.A. During Super Bowl LVI Weekend
EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA. – February 21, 2022 – Executive Director of Lifestyle Elevation Media Foundation, Inc. (LEMF), Lela Christine, announced today that LEMF scored a productive, successful week of festivities leading up to and surrounding the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. LEMF is a non-profit that facilitates education and work program initiatives in technological tools and platforms within the tech, health, fashion, art, and entertainment business sectors.
The foundation hosted “The Best Lifestyle Luxury Pop-Up Shop” for the purpose of helping small brands sell their products. The two-day event was co-hosted by Tashiba Jones-Wilson, who opened the doors of her MaTtE ArGyLe boutique in Playa Vista to help curate the small business lifestyle event that aided local brands. Lela Christine and Jones-Wilson are fellow Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising alums whose shared mission is to provide a platform for brand creators to succeed and excel as entrepreneurs in the COVID-19 pandemic era. Partners who supported the signature pop-up included Naturade, who hosted the health and wellness juice and smoothie bar, and Runway Playa Vista's lead executive Heidy Giron, who hosted the Hopdoddy Food Bar and online venue promotions.
For more than a decade, Lela Christine has been instrumental in producing curated Southern California lifestyle events in categories that include fashion, beauty, sports activations, and pop-up stores. In 2009, she launched a plethora of online lifestyle publications to support fellow publicists, brand executives, and small businesses by featuring and promoting them in several of the online magazines under the LEMF brand.
In the fall of 2021, LEMF received the good news that they were approved to lead as a 501(c)(3) foundation and support people in the world of small business and journalism. Lela Christine hired journalists and photographers to cover the two-day series of pop-up shop events during the largest NFL event of the season, as Super Bowl LVI was expected to generate well over $500 million for Los Angeles County’s economy.
Lela Christine shares: “I thought it was essential to host a philanthropic event helping to support artisan brands and people…Our mission is to initiate change in the world of digital media, small business brand promotion, and consumer engagement. We want the community to be elevated by improved education and financial security.” She is meticulous and dedicated, promoting people, new brands, and landmark venues that support and spotlight well-curated and creative lifestyle experiences.
The luxury pop-up shop event included a salute to Collette V. Smith, the NFL’s first female African American coach, and was attended by a plethora of sports athletes and television stars, including Mayor James Thurman Butts Jr. of the city of Inglewood and Jordyn Curet, the child star who plays Shamiah on the ABC series Home Economics. Both stars graciously supported local artisan brand creators by buying products from each vendor. A full list of participating partners can be found at https://flow.page/lifestyleevents.
LEMF is dedicated to providing programs and events utilizing four major education program initiatives within the technology, health and wellness, fashion, art, and entertainment business sectors. LEMF is among those independent digital influencing networks that provide high-quality, culturally diverse features and engaging branded content designed to engage the public in innovative, entertaining, and transformative ways.
Support LEMF’s initiatives to help people and donate to our cause by visiting: lemediafoundation.org.
Media Contact:
Kal Thompson
LEMF
E: director@lemediafoundation.org
W: https://lemediafoundation.org/
O: 323-751-7764
Lifestyle Elevation Media Publishing Group
+1 323-751-7764
director@lemediafoundation.org
