State Auditor Julie Blaha to Begin “2022 State of Main Street Listening Tour” - February 18, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Listening sessions will include panels of local government leaders providing regional reactions to statewide financial trends

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha will kick-off the virtual “State of Main Street Listening Tour” on Tuesday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m. The first regional listening session will feature panelists from Southeast Minnesota. These 60-minute virtual listening sessions will include a review of statewide financial trends found in city, township, and county numbers reported to the State Auditor’s Office.

The financial trends to be reviewed during the listening sessions deal with local government revenue, expenditures, reserves, and debt. Following the State Auditor’s review, panels comprised of local leaders will provide regional reactions to these trends. Panelists include mayors, county commissioners, township officials, and other local government leaders and financial officers.

“These listening sessions bring together the expertise and perspective of local government leaders and our data. Listening and learning from each other leads to better decisions, and better decisions lead to stronger communities,” said Auditor Blaha.

An invitation to these events, as well as registration information, may be found on the OSA website.

Details for each of the listening sessions are listed below:

Southeast Minnesota Tuesday, February 22, 2022 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Southwest Minnesota Wednesday, February 23, 2022 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Twin Cities Metro Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Northwest Minnesota Friday, February 25, 2022 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Northeast Minnesota Friday, February 25, 2022 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.