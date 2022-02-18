NEWS RELEASE: New DCCA Online Portal for Sunset Memorial Cemetery Information

News Releases Posted on Feb 18, 2022 in Main

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Feb. 17, 2022

DCCA Launches New Online Portal to Gather and Share Information for Sunset Memorial Cemetery

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) launched a new website portal to provide access to grave marker information for graves located in the Sunset Memorial Cemetery at 848 4th Street, Pearl City, Hawaii. Using this portal, the public can search for a grave marker by name or location and provide information for a given plot. This will help those who are uncertain of the location of their loved one’s grave and will also provide additional information to DCCA.

In 2021, DCCA hired a surveyor to survey the cemetery, capture information on grave markers, and create a website and database of the graves using Geographic Information System.

DCCA now desires to share the information from the survey and seeks additional information from members of the public who have family members buried at the cemetery, as well as information on purchased plots that are currently vacant or unmarked. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone who may have family members buried or has purchased a plot that is currently vacant in the cemetery has an opportunity to provide information regarding their family member(s) that are buried at Sunset or purchased plots that are vacant, and that we have a means to contact you if you would like periodic updates from DCCA regarding the cemetery,” said Catherine Awakuni Colón, DCCA’s Director.

The portal can be accessed online at: https://sunsetmemorialparkhonolulu.org/. DCCA’s focus is on the cemetery as a whole and will not able to resolve individual plot ownership issues, as it is not the owner of the cemetery property.

