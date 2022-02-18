Submit Release
Talking NFTs Are On Their Way

The next best thing in NFT's is that they will speak to you, especially your pets.

ShareMob have partnered with the Grumpy Pugs™ NFT franchise to use new AI learning to create speaking NFTs.

BODEGA BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTs continue to surge in interest as creators continue to push the boundaries of what an NFT can do and what it form it can take. Certified NFT Expert™ and NFT Creator Tim Moore says, "The evolution of the NFT/digital collectibles into a much more personal, interactive, joyful place will require audio, music, voice, ambient sounds, etc. These are key elements as creators develop assets for the Metaverse or smaller microverse communities."

Iain Baird, CEO of Sharemob, is the creator of the popular app 'My Talking Pet' and has been working on new AI technologies soon to be released that add amazing realism to photos and art. Both Moore and Baird are excited about the possibilities of using this new technology on a new series of Grumpy Pugs™ NFT s that are 3D and will look and sound real. "They will be perfect for the metaverse", Tim Moore, said.

---------
About:
Grumpy Pugs™ NFT Franchise
Grumpy Pugs NFT Franchise is a 30,000 piece digital collection and sells on the Opensea NFT Marketplace to a global audience of fans of the brand. Grumpy Pugs™ community members, enjoy many benefits from welcome gifts with each NFT purchase, free events, concerts, giveaways, they get to attend the annual Grumpy Pugs™ Festival, VIP access to partnerships, can enter to win a free new Tesla every collection, be characters in the Grumpy Pugs™ video game/Metaverse and will be able to join the casting call for voice actors for the Grumpy Pugs# movie, "The Journey to the Metaverse!"

SpareMob
Sharemob is an app studio based in the beautiful and historic Somerset House in London. They are a small team making apps that inspire, entertain and give joy. Their flagship app 'My Talking Pet' has been a #1 hit in over 80 countries on Android and iOS, and they have several new apps currently in development. Their new AI mesh speaking technology is what will be used in the NFT partnership with Grumpy Pugs™

----------

To contact for interviews:

Iain Baird
Somerset House Studios,
Strand,
London,
WC2R 1LA
hello@sharemob.com
https://sharemob.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/wobamedia/

Tim Moore
Grumpy Pugs ™
PO Box 983
Bodega Bay, CA. 94923
+1 707-828-9005
woof@grumpypugs.com

Timothy Moore
Grumpy Pugs ™
+1 707-828-9005
woof@grumpypugs.com
