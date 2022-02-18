Newly Launched Hestia Magic Candle Warmer Lamp Provides Ambient Fragrance from Candles Without a Flame
Top down heat from Hestia melts and warms your favorite scented jar candles to maximize enjoyment of fragrance without any use of fireNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hestia today announced the launch of its safe Magic Candle Warmer Lamp, a top down heating lamp that uses a halogen lightbulb to generate just enough heat to release the fragrance from favorite scented candles by gently melting the surface.
The Magic Candle Warmer Lamp releases beautiful aromas in the home using any scented jar candle. The idea to heat a candle from above without a flame is a completely safe alternative to burning the wick with fire. Nothing needs to burn with Hestia, resulting in zero fire and no black soot.
Hestia is also the first brand on the market to have a height-adjustable function and a timer switch attached.
“During Christmas, I was burning a candle and fell asleep on the couch,” said Hestia CEO, Inventor and Founder Brian Chung. “Somehow, the curtains caught on fire and I was able to call the fire department before the fire spread to the floor above.”
So, Chung invented a way to enjoy candles without burning them. By directing head downward, the scent is created from heating designer jar candles to release the fragrance. “I tested the lamp to find just the right amount of heat needed to warm the wax and I made the lamp adjustable so the candle lover can get their favorite amount of scent. Simply plug it in and go; adjust to your candle and the candle warmer will heat up the surface of your candle in minutes. Your scented candle will quickly begin to melt and fill your living room, kitchen, bedroom or office or your house with the intoxicating fragrance of your favorite candles.”
The Hestia team also installed a timer to the lamp. Chung explained, “The main reason why candle fires are dangerous is because we forget about them or fall asleep. We added a timer so anyone can simply select the time they want the scent to fill a room. There is no need to watch the flame or check the wick.”
The light bulb moment for Chung happened when he looked at the statistics of fires caused by candles. There are at least 23,600 residence fires in the United States caused by candles, resulting in 1,525 civilian injuries, 165 fatalities and $390 million in direct property loss. Seven out of 10 homes enjoy candles in their houses. Lit candles that are left burning can be accessible to children and pets running around the house – bumping the tables or hitting objects with their tails.
“My question was, ‘Is the fire really necessary?’ The answer is no. The scent from a candle is from evaporation thanks to heat. Our solution was to use a sophisticated lamp with halogen lightbulb heat, just strong enough to melt the wax from above a jar candle.”
The Hestia Magic Candle Warmer Lamp creates an elegant and luxurious look. It is a perfect gift for wedding and baby showers, college students, fashionistas and anyone who is into fragrance and a beautiful-scented home. The lamp takes up very little space and its sleek design and trendy gold color option will match any home décor.
For more information and to shop now, visit amazon.com/Adjustable-Electric-Candles-Stainless-Dimmable/dp/B09294WZH4.
