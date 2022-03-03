Startup Spends 2 Years Crafting The Perfect Eco-Friendly Straw
What started as a joke turned into a passion for finding perfection. Startup imPASTA announces its first product launch, The Perfect Straw, made of seeds.
This baby will stir your bloody mary like nobody's business. It’s really the most premium straw we’ve ever used; It’ll even clink a glass!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- imPASTA (emˈpästa), a food-based plastic alternative startup in Manhattan Beach, CA, announced their first product launch, “The Perfect Straw.” After two years of development, 17 manufacturer denials or failures, two food scientists, and 46 (but who’s counting?) iterations, imPASTA Straws were finally born and are here to make your straw game WAY better!
— Nick Kabesto, Director of Food & Beverage at Hilton Hawaiian Village
“If there is one thing everyone can agree on during these crazy times, it’s that paper straws SUCK, and not the way they’re supposed to.” Said Adams Chimera, Co-Founder of imPASTA. “We needed to make a straw that wasn’t just an eco-friendly alternative to plastic straws, like paper is; it had to be the best bloody straw that ever existed!”
According to Acumen Research and Consulting, plastic straws make up 99% of the global drinking straw market that is US$ 3 billion. With the growing demand for plastic alternatives, along with the increasing level of government bans on single-use plastic, the founders of imPASTA set out to develop a material made of food-based materials that could have all the benefits of plastic, with none of the eco consequences.
imPASTA is a material made from gluten-free grains and seeds that:
• Lasts 2 hours+ in your drink
• Has perfect mouthfeel
• No sogginess
• 100% flavorless
• Always hard
• Gluten-free, vegan, compostable, and biodegradable
• Truly sucks
“This baby will stir your bloody mary like nobody's business,” says Nick Kabesto, Director of Food & Beverage at Hilton Hawaiian Village. “It’s really the most premium straw we’ve ever used; It’ll even clink a glass!”
imPASTA Straws are available online at www.beimpasta.com or Amazon.com, and the team is in the process of building new partnerships with local restaurants around the South Bay in Los Angeles, amongst other venues and locals.
For more information about imPASTA, reach out by visiting www.beimpasta.com or e-mailing hi@impastastraws.com
About imPASTA Straws:
imPASTA is a food-based plastic alternative startup based in Manhattan Beach, CA. With the vision to replace all single-use plastic by the end of the decade, imPASTA is built on the idea that any plastic alternative needs to function as well, or better than plastic does. After 2 years of development, the startup developed a food-based material made from non-GMO grains and seeds that is 100% biodegradable & compostable, vegan, gluten-free, and flavorless. It stays hard like plastic but won’t stay on the planet for another 900+ years.
imPASTA currently manufactures drinking straws and is looking to expand to other applications rapidly.
For more information about imPASTA, please visit www.beimpasta.com.
Evelyn Lee
imPASTA Straws
Press@impastastraws.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other