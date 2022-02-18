Maryland Arbor Day Poster Contest Winners Announced

February 18, 2022

First Lady Yumi Hogan Participates as Judge; Top Entries’ Schools Receive Free Tree Plantings

Judges of the 2022 Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest stand with the top three prize winners. Photo by Joe Andrucyk, Marlyland State House.

Fifth-grade students who submitted Arbor Day posters to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources had their work judged today by a panel of forestry experts and a special guest judge, Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan, who is an accomplished artist and adjunct professor at Maryland Institute College of Art.

The posters were created using varied artistic techniques, including colored pencils, crayons, markers and paint, all illustrating this year’s contest theme, “Trees are Terrific…and Maryland Forests are Too.”

Original artwork focused on trees cleaning the air, creating shade and generally contributing to healthy outdoor living.

“It is an honor to participate in this annual event, highlighting the artistic talents of Maryland’s school children, and celebrating our environment and the trees that call it home,” said First Lady Yumi Hogan, who has served as a guest judge each year since 2018.

First Prize was awarded to Camden Steiner of Harford County. Photo by Joe Andrucyk, Maryland State House

The first-place winner is Camden Steiner from Bel Air, Harford County. Camden’s school will receive a prize of 15 trees. The second-place winner is Arynn Brooks From Waldorf, Charles County. Arynn’s school will receive 10 trees for planting. The third-place winner is Alexis Horichs from Westminster, Carroll County. Alexis’ school will receive five trees.

“Our Arbor Day Poster Contest provides a great opportunity for Maryland’s 5th grade students to learn about the importance of our forests while recognizing their artistic talents,” Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “I am always impressed with the quality of their work which demonstrates that they will be good stewards of our natural resources for years to come.”

The Maryland Forest Service accepted hundreds of entries for the 2022 Arbor Day Poster Contest. Previously selected winners from each participating county were then forwarded for judging by the volunteer Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee.

The Arbor Day Poster Contest is hosted annually by the department’s Tree-Mendous Maryland Program. All winning poster entries along with photos from the contest judging are posted online.