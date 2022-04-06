Nick Dale 'Action Shots'

Nick Dale_Bear Gills_Photograph_53x38_ Nick Dale_Eddie the Penguin_Photograph_53x38 Nick Dale_Dustbuster_Photograph_53x38

Nick Dale has a passion for wildlife and wants to celebrate all its facets in his photography, including power, beauty, cuteness, and humor.

I take them because I love close encounters with the natural world, and I want to share the excitement and joy of being there.” — Nick Dale

"I have a passion for wildlife, and I want to celebrate all its facets in my photography, including power, beauty, cuteness, and humor. These are the qualities I want to share with people. I'm not a conservationist, so I don't take pictures of endangered animals to put on a poster for Greenpeace or Friends of the Earth. Instead, I take them because I love close encounters with the natural world, and I want to share the excitement and joy of being there. I recognize the threat to certain species posed by poachers and diminishing habitats, and I hope that my images will give people more of an appreciation for wildlife, but what they choose to do with that is up to them.

I started out taking 'portraits' of animals. That was all very well, and a lion might look beautiful sitting on the African savannah at sunset, but there isn't much energy in that sort of picture. So what I try to do now is focus on 'action shots.' Of course, I still take portraits - and sometimes I don't have a choice! - but my ideal image is much more likely to be a cheetah chasing down a Thomson's gazelle than a bird sitting on a branch!"

