Houston County Woman Indicted on Drug Charges

HOUSTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division and other several other agencies has resulted in the indictment of a Stewart woman on multiple drug-related charges.

In June 2021, TBI DID agents, assisted by investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Erin Police Department, began investigating reports of heroin trafficking in Houston County. During the course of the investigation, from June through November 2021, agents were sold fentanyl, fentanyl-laced heroin, and fentanyl mixed with gabapentin. The investigation identified Amanda Edwards as the source of the drugs being sold.

On February 14th, the Houston County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Amanda Edwards (DOB 01/08/1979) with four counts of Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess a Schedule I Drug. Edwards is currently being held in the Stewart County Jail on an unrelated charge, pending a detainer from Houston County. Her bond was set at $50,000 bond.

