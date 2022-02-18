AAHOA and hoteltech.io Partner to Drive Hotelier Technology Savings
This partnership will utilize the hoteltech.io platform to provide hoteliers customized strategies to optimize internet, TV and voice service expense.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoteltech.io, the hotel technology purchasing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the largest hotel owners association nationwide, designed to provide hoteliers access to deep technology discounts. This partnership will provide hotel owners free access to the hoteltech.io purchasing platform to benchmark spend and identify opportunities for internet, tv and voice savings.
Launched in 2021, Hoteltech.io has facilitated more than $20 million in hotel internet, tv and voice purchases across 300+ technology & internet service providers nationwide. By empowering owners and managers to purchase internet, TV and voice with ease and cost savings, Hoteltech.io is building the future of frictionless technology purchases. Hotel owners simply submit property invoices and are provided a single interface to manage all technology contracts and identify savings opportunities. Both new construction and existing properties gain an automated approach to renewing services, negotiating agreements, and reducing expense. With this latest announcement, Hoteltech.io will double down on Contract & Project support to service its growing list of national hotel users.
Why Hoteliers are paying too much and how Hoteltech.io is changing the game for the buyer
"We believe technology service agreements should be negotiated and renewed at or below the fair market value. The falling price of bandwidth should translate into cost savings for hotel owners at time of purchase and renewal," says Adam Copenhaver, Hoteltech.io Founder and CEO. "The telecom and internet market is ever-evolving. However, the average hotel property is still paying a 20% premium compared to national average of enterprise internet expense. The fault here lies with both the sellers and the buyers - you've got to know what to ask for. And we find only those who work within telecoms & internet companies on a near-daily basis can ever truly understand its nuance and efficiently define the market value for service in your region."
"Also contributing to the problem is the ownership variance across portfolios and an increasing reliance on the hotel brands to negotiate service agreements and 'preferred' purchase prices - and with that comes broad-stroke discount efforts intended to normalize rates nationwide. However, it's especially inefficient to identify cost savings when comparing broad-stroke discounts versus Hoteltech.io's targeted region based search," says Mr. Copenhaver. "Hoteltech.io is a tried-and-true way to reduce a properties internet, TV and voice expense because we work with over 300 providers and leverage our data to negotiate service contracts - while freeing up internal stakeholders to spend time on higher-value activities. Hoteltech.io is quickly becoming the de facto way for hoteliers to purchase internet."
Technology Expense Management now has a seat at the table
The economic impact of COVID-19 has placed hotel efficiency and expense at the forefront of many hoteliers priorities, creating tailwinds for Hoteltech.io's technology purchase platform. The hotel owners renewed focus on costly internet service agreements has greatly contributed the necessity of a custom tailored purchase and renewal platform offering design and project support at no cost to hoteliers.
About Hoteltech.io
Hoteltech.io is forever changing how hotels buy and renew internet, TV and voice services. With over $20+ million in hotel technology purchases across 300+ service providers, the Hoteltech.io technology purchase experience enables the world's leading hotel brands to purchase technology, without friction and at below market prices. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Hoteltech.io is a privately held company founded in 2021. Read more at hoteltech.io
About AAHOA
AAHOA is the largest hotel owners association in the nation, with Member-owned properties representing a significant part of the U.S. economy. AAHOA's 20,000 members own 60% of the hotels in the United States and are responsible for 1.7% of the nation’s GDP. More than one million employees work at AAHOA member-owned hotels, earning $47 billion annually, and member-owned hotels support 4.2 million U.S. jobs across all sectors of the hospitality industry.
AAHOA's mission is to advance and protect the business interests of hotel owners through advocacy, industry leadership, professional development, member benefits, and community engagement.
