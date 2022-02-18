Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,482 in the last 365 days.

Death of Former DHHR Cabinet Secretary Paul Nusbaum

Paul Nusbaum, former Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He served as Cabinet Secretary from 2001-2005, under former Governor Bob Wise. 

Following his departure from DHHR, Nusbaum continued to serve the state through appointments to numerous boards and commissions, and was serving as a board member for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at the time of his death. 

Prior to joining the Wise administration, Nusbaum worked as a healthcare consultant for hospitals and nursing homes, and also developed long-term care facilities throughout West Virginia. 

“Paul’s life was committed to improving the health of all West Virginians, particularly the most vulnerable,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Initiatives and programs he championed at DHHR allowed for many successes in the years that followed. I am honored to call him my friend and join his family and all those who loved him in mourning his loss.”

You just read:

Death of Former DHHR Cabinet Secretary Paul Nusbaum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.