Canadian Teen Publishes Fantasy YA Book

I want readers to see that it is essential to consider expansive thinking about outdated rules and norms for society and to embrace open-mindedness that is sorely lacking in the world today.” — A. L. Slade

For A. L. Slade, writing allows her to create a world that is something incredible and what makes it unique is knowing that she can be a part of it. She believes her imagination creates an escape beyond her ordinary existence. Her story examines the relationship between angels, God, and humans in such an unparalleled way, using her imagination and research efforts to come up with "The Bloodshed Of The Betrayed" (self-published through AmazonKDP).

The book tells the story of Angel Laramie, who is given emotions as a trial to decide once and for all if angels are ready to feel again. However, she soon becomes sidetracked by an infatuation with a human called Maggie, prompting her to neglect her orders and allow her mission to fail. She returns to her superiors in hopes of helping the human only to learn her feelings were a test. Her failure means her banishment to Earth until she fades away forever.

An excerpt from the book:

"I can’t even begin to comprehend the sensation that imbues my chest when I see her. As soon as I catch her in my periphery, I can’t bring myself to look away—when I regard her, I’m struck by the sight of her soul.

Even if it is merely for a second, I become transfixed by it; its colour is indescribable, one not yet seen nor termed by humans. Her presence encapsulates a warm hug promising comfort and safety, the burst of uncontrolled laughter in a spontaneous moment of jubilation, and the purest intimacy one could experience with their most trusted partner, and tethers them to a word I’ve never known before; home."

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-bloodshed-of-the-betrayed-a-l-slade/1140135172?ean=9798403545389

Available on Amazon AU and Barnes & Noble as an Ebook, Paperback, and Hardcover



About the Author

A. L. Slade is the 17-year-old author of “The Bloodshed Of The Betrayed”, the first book in the anticipated series, “The Mercy Chronicles”. Slade brings this skillfully adapted tale to life with her endless creativity and descriptive story-telling as her hopes to enlighten readers and portray young authors in a bright and intelligent way is the backbone of her writing career. Slade has spent the past 4 years cultivating her first book, "The Bloodshed Of The Betrayed" to be able to share it with the world. Slade has been writing for as long as she can remember, as her craft has always come very naturally to her, and is undoubtedly her greatest passion in this world.