The NineHertz Emerges as Top IT Outsourcing Company India, Announced by Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times features The NineHertz as 'Best It Outsourcing Company In India'.UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured by the top magazines of India, Hindustan Times, The NineHertz is awarded as 'Best It Outsourcing Company In India' based on client reviews, achievements and strong company portfolio. With the advent of the twenty-first century, India has emerged as a global sourcing destination for IT-related functions and BPO. The Indian IT outsourcing business is driven by low costs, technological competency, access to a skilled personnel pool, and a supportive governmental framework. In terms of revenue," IT outsourcing companies India" was worth INR 5,649.47 billion in 2019 and is predicted to increase to INR 8,830.14 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.25% between 2020 to 2025.
The Indian IT outsourcing market is segmented into IT services and packaged software. The IT services segment led the market in FY 2019, accounting for 89.70% of total revenue. Increased demand for infrastructure service and Cloud service outsourcing contributed to the large share of this segment.
If you want to build the best solutions for your business then finding the right IT consulting services can be very tricky. It is crucial to understand that you choose a tech partner that helps to boost your productivity and reduce development costs in the easiest possible ways, decreases the development time and provides cutting edge outsourcing services in the market. To help you select the best IT Consulting Services, Hindustan Times has come up with a list of Outsourcing Companies in India; and The NineHertz is listed as the top IT outsourcing company.
Incepted in 2008, The NineHertz is a renowned IT outsourcing company based in the USA, UK, AUSTRALIA, UAE, with its development centre in India. They have served over 450 clients globally, establishing themselves as a next-generation global technology hub, thanks to a diverse technological stack and a workforce of over 200+ creative minds working under one roof. The NineHertz offers world-class services in Blockchain Development, Salesforce, Custom Software Development, Mobile app & Web Development, AR & VR App Development, Game Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, & many more. You can get reliable, dedicated, and cost-effective software solutions through their IT outsourcing services to help your business grow.
The Director and Co-founder of The NineHertz, Hemendra Singh, says "I am ecstatic and thrilled about what my team has accomplished. The NineHertz has positioned itself as a leader in project management for our clients over the last few years. We've strived for years, and seeing our ambitions come true makes us proud. It's a privilege to be one of the world's most well-known software companies in India.
For any IT requirements in India - you can connect to The NineHertz team at sales@theninehertz.com and share your ideas.
About The NineHertz:
The NineHertz is India's leading IT consulting company, with over 12+ years of experience. This company has offices in different geographical locations including USA, UK, Australia and UAE as well as a development centre in India. Since 2008, the company has launched over 1800 projects and has a skilled team of 250+ developers providing world-class solutions globally.
Awarded As One of top IT Outsourcing Company India;
https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-post/top-it-outsourcing-companies-in-india-202223-101644584069362.html
USA Address:
Atlanta
925 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA, United States 30339
UK Address:
6 Petersham Cl, SM12SZ Sutton, United Kingdom
AUSTRALIA Address:
Unit 2, 32 Homebush Road, Strathfield, New South Wales Australia -2135
UAE Address:
Sharjah Media City Building, AI Dhaid Street, Sharjah, UAE-51500
INDIA Address:
3/1, Chitrakoot Scheme, Sector -3, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302021
Hemendra Singh
The NineHertz
+1 315-381-4100
