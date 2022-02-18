Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis By End User (Heavy Industries, Marine, Oil, Gas & Mining, Utility)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (High Voltage GIS, Medium Voltage GIS), Product Insulation Type (SF6, SF6-free), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor, Solid Bus Duct Connection & Cable Connection) and By Geography
The Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market is accounted for $18.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $40.37 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is a critical piece of equipment in an electrical substation. It is generally utilized in locations when space is at a premium. It is a kind of metal-encased switchgear that contains components such as lynchpin and circuit breakers. GIS, for example, is installed on roof expansions, offshore platforms, industrial plants, and hydropower plants, among other places. The utility segment is expected to hold the highest market CAGR, owing to the extensive application of GIS by utilities for transmission and distribution of an extensive range of sub-transmission voltage, extra-high voltage, high-voltage, and ultra-high voltage. The North America is projected to hold the highest market share, due to major investments made for the enhancement of transmission, distribution, and the overall performance of the generation of electric power for avoiding losses. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR, due to the rise in investments in the transmission & distribution sector by connecting renewable energy generation to the grid.
Some of the key players profiled in the Gas Insulated Switchgear Market include Siemens, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Nissin Electric Co Ltd, Meidensha Corporation, CHEM Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd., Eaton, GE, Toshiba International Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies. Our report offers company profiling with meticulous strategies such as business overview, financials, key products, and current key developments along with the SWOT analysis of the key players related to the market, and porter’s five forces for the market insights. Our reports are devised with eclectic industry audience in mind and give a snapshot into the attractiveness, possible and competitive scenery of a market mapping the key frequent trends. Our report covers market share estimations for the provincial and country-level segments and diverse market trends such as market opportunities, challenges, key drivers and restraints, futuristic scenarios, threats, volume and value forecasts, strategic recommendations, covid-19 impact, and various investment opportunities for the producers operating in the global and regional markets. The reports are constantly updated every year and revised by team of research experts, so that it will reflect the current trends and information, and making sure that all trends and insight are captured and analyzed in a single report.
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world’s largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest. We have high experience in research and consulting for diverse industry domains to supply to the requirements of both individual and corporate clients. Our research teams are a permutation of shrewd experience and young exuberance that reflects in the quality of the work. Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries. Our experienced consulting team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to collect and analyze the information and is their mettle and stance towards providing the best to our clients that makes the reports be prominent.
