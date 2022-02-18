Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Value to Reach $4.85 billion by 2028: Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Medical Grade), Curing System (Condensation Cure System, Injection molding), Application (Medical, Consumer Goods) and By Geography
The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market is accounted for $2.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $4.85 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) is a very pure, platinum-cured elastomer. LSR starts as a 2-part liquid that is heated to accelerate the reaction of the two parts to form solid rubber. LSR has excellent properties, such as low viscosity and low shrink rate that make it a great choice for injection molding and the manufacturing of complex products and intricate parts. One of the benefits of LSR is that it cures faster than most other rubber materials, additionally, due to the highly automated nature of injection molding and the potential for 24/7 manufacturing, high volumes of LSR products can be produced in a short period adding to its popularity.
Industrial grade segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period, as it is extensively used in automotive, electrical & electronics, and other consumer goods products. Owing to the wider user base of LSR, this segment captured the largest market share. The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share, owing to the availability of low-cost labor, product innovation, and favorable government support for manufacturing influence market growth. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR, inferable from positive marker in healthcare sector industry and developing interest for dispensable medicinal implants, gadgets, and gear moving regional sector industry development.
Some of the key players profiled in the Liquid Silicone Rubber Market include BlueStar Xinghuo, Dongguan New Orient Technology, Dow Corning, Guangdong Polysil, Jiangsu Tianchen, KCC Corporation, Laur Silicone, Momentive, Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone, ShinEtsu, Tianci Materials, and Wacker Chemicals.
