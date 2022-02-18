MRO Middle East, the gulf region’s largest event for commercial aircraft maintenance, returns to Dubai, February 22-23
The event, co-located with Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME), is the Gulf region's leading conference and exhibition for commercial aviation maintenance.
We are so excited to bring the industry together again for the region’s premier MRO Aviation event. The exhibition is sold out and we are expecting record crowds who are ready to network.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT: Elizabeth Kelley Grace
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President, Events, Aviation Week Network
+1-561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
MRO Middle East, the gulf region’s largest event for commercial aircraft maintenance, returns to Dubai, February 22-23
MRO Middle East (#MROME) exhibition will be held in Dubai, UAE next week, February 22-23. The trade show, co-located with Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME), is the Gulf region's leading conference and exhibition for commercial aviation maintenance.
Gathering over 3,000 registered attendees from the entire airline supply chain, the event offers networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers.
The exhibition, which features more than 150 solution providers, is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center (Sheikh Saeed Halls 2 & 3). Click here to see who is exhibiting.
This year features several new opportunities for networking and reaching buyers including a Buyer Programme, aimed at identifying key purchasers for airlines and lessors and arranging 20-minute meetings; Go Live! Theater a with discussions led by industry experts and influential figures from the region; and the Airline Club Lounge is a dedicated lounge on the show floor for the Airline Buyers to relax, catch up on emails and enjoy the complimentary refreshments. Find out more here.
New for this year, the Grip platform is being used for the official networking platform, allowing attendees to connect with attendees and pre-arrange meetings ahead of the show. The app is available to download on the app store or google play by searching AIME MRO Middle East.
MRO Middle East Platinum Sponsors are HEICO and StandardAero. Gold sponsors are Eight Wings, Embraer, Lufthansa Technik, and VD Gulf.
“We are so excited to bring the industry together again for the region’s premier MRO Aviation event. The exhibition is sold out and we are expecting record crowds who are ready to network, shop solution providers, and make purchasing decisions,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of events for Aviation Week Network. “We added new programs for MRO Middle East giving our attendees even more opportunities to network with those who are fostering growth in the region, developing cutting-edge technology, and pushing the industry forward.”
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. is helping our customers
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
About Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East
Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East is one of the most influential names in the aerospace industry's events sector, and which launched the very first Dubai Airshow in 1989, in conjunction with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports and the UAE Armed Forces.
Covering all aerospace-related events in the Tarsus portfolio, Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East has a long-standing relationship with the global aerospace industry, an in-depth knowledge of the market and a hard-earned reputation for delivering event excellence. Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East maintains offices in Dubai and London.
# # #
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
email us here