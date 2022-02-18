Mentoring Food Industry Up-and-Comers: The 2022 Future Leaders Co-Chairs

Feb 18, 2022

By: Richard Tibbetts, Communications Specialist, FMI

Over the past two-and-a-half years, food retailers and suppliers have risen to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting workflows, supply chains and safety regulations to continue to meet the needs of consumers everywhere. The shake-up in day-to-day business operations also produced a shake-up in how best to maximize efficiency and expand options.

That’s why right now is such an exciting time for the food industry. As grocery businesses continue to navigate this “new normal,” they will need more future-focused leaders to help the industry recognize new opportunities for improvement, while leveraging the skills and diversity of every team member at every level.

FMI’s Future Leaders eXperience is perfect for nurturing these kinds of inclusive, action-oriented professionals. Take it from Future Leaders co-chair, Mark Smucker, who says, “It is rare to have an opportunity like this to interact with others from so many different areas of the industry. The time you put into these interactions will help you both today and as you continue to grow into a leader.”

As CEO of the J.M. Smucker Co., Smucker manages 40 nationally beloved brands and over 7,000 dedicated employees nationwide. With such a successful and expansive portfolio, it’s safe to say that Smucker knows a thing or two about impactful leadership and how to foster it in others. His participation as a Future Leaders co-chair serves as an extension of his commitment to food industry excellence. Smucker applauds all those who sacrifice time in their busy schedules to enhance their skillset and develop core leadership competencies.

“The Future Leaders eXperience is a way to invest in yourself. I understand that time is short in today’s environment, but it is important to maintain a commitment to personal development.” Smucker said. “The Future Leaders program helps you to grow as a professional, while supporting the development of important leadership skills that will help you make an impact on your business.”

Coaching alongside Smucker is fellow food industry titan, Tobias Wasmut, CEO of SPAR International. As a globally minded and passionate food retail expert, Wasmut proudly oversees a company operating more than 13,500 stores in over 48 countries with approximately 410,000 employees. He is a firm believer in the power of informed, multi-dimensional leadership and sees the Future Leaders program as an effective means to achieve it. That’s why he officially made it part of SPAR International’s development ladder of success.

When asked what he excites him most about being a Future Leaders co-chair, he replied, “I am most excited about the opportunity to contribute and give back to a programme that has benefitted many of our Future Leaders at SPAR over the years. I especially look forward to the interaction with the participants and learning from this diverse group of individuals about their present and future challenges.”

FMI is honored to have Smucker and Wasmut as the two co-chairs of its 2022 Future Leaderships experience. Over the course of six session, their mentorship and wisdom will help mould dedicated food retail practitioners into industry-savvy, versatile and inclusive leaders of tomorrow.

If you want to be a part of this invaluable program, check out the Future Leaders eXperience microsite to register and learn more. Session one begins April 21, 2022.