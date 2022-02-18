Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to recent violence at a CGL work site:

“The B.C. Government emphatically condemns the violence and destruction perpetrated near the Morice River drill pad site off the Marten Forest Service Road.

“The RCMP is conducting a full investigation into this egregious criminal activity that could have led to serious injury or loss of life.

“The police report indicates that the workers’ camp was attacked in the middle of the night by unknown assailants wielding axes.

“There is no excuse for such violence and intimidation. All workers deserve to be protected from harassment and harm.

“This destructive attack should be condemned by all in British Columbia.”