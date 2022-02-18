Naomi Hoshino Horii of Holding Light Productions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAFAYETTE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saying hello to ourselves means saying unconditionally accepting whoever we are in the moment with no judgment.

Naomi Hoshino Horii helps her clients say hello to themselves.

Naomi is an intuitive healer and the founder of Holding Light Productions, where she teaches clients how to develop their intuition to heal both themselves and others.

“When you really say hello to who you are, ideas of who you thought you were and old habits and ways of thinking evaporate,” says Naomi. “You begin to create a new way of thinking that matches who you really are on a spirit level.”

Saying hello to ourselves includes acknowledging our untapped potential. Naomi offers intuitive healing and reading sessions, using techniques for spiritual, mental, physical and emotional healing that bring her clients into their wholeness and divinity with love.

“I believe we're all born with a divine knowing,” says Naomi. “We may have different ways of being in touch with our intuition, but we all have this gift. Getting in touch with how our intuition speaks to us means clearing out the energy that keeps us separate from our intuition.”

Naomi says her clients are people who are ready to make a change in their life, whether it's changing their lifestyle or a new job or relationship.

“Our subconscious beliefs dictate a lot of the choices we make in ways that we are often not even aware of,” says Naomi. “In order to affect the kind of changes we want in our lives, we need to make major changes to our mindset because we create everything with our minds. If we can bring that mindset shift into consciousness awareness, that raises our vibration and we get more in touch with our divine knowingness. You’re generating momentum because you are building a new way of thinking, a new perspective. I teach people energetic tools and how to integrate those into their life.”

When we are in our natural state of love and grace, says Naomi, things will come together in all areas of our life, including in our relationships, work, finances, and health.

“It's about us nurturing our vessels, which are made of light. We're all made of love,” says Naomi. “All of this is work is based on the foundation of loving yourself, which is a lifelong (and beyond) process.”

Close Up Radio will feature Naomi Hoshino Horii in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 22nd at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.holdinglightproductions.com