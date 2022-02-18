Motifworks Inc. Has Earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Motifworks Inc., an Accion Labs Company is excited to announce its recent Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

Kubernetes has become the de-facto platform to run and orchestrate container workloads. Motifworks is a trusted industry leader in the Azure space and now adding this specialization is exceptional.” — Nitin Agarwal, CEO, Motifworks Inc.

TOWSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motifworks Inc., an Accion Labs Company, a leading Cloud Innovation, and Engineering Services company, today announced that it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.

The path to modernizing legacy applications and creating new cloud-native systems is paved with containers and microservices. Containers and microservices offer significant potential for companies looking to deliver massively scalable, flexible, and distributed applications. Kubernetes has become the de-facto platform to run and orchestrate container workloads. Motifworks is a trusted industry leader in the Azure space and now adding Kubernetes specialization to our existing ones is exceptional. Our expertise in Microsoft Azure Kubernetes and close partnership collaboration with Microsoft allows us to help customers quickly move at scale and manage identity, governance, and security”

-Nitin Agarwal, CEO, Motifworks Inc.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. Motifworks clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure.”

Motifworks, an Accion Labs company, is one of the fastest-growing cloud solutions companies transforming businesses with Cloud-First strategies. As a group company of Accion Labs, combined we have a global presence in over 12 locations with over 4200 employees. We are a trusted Microsoft Partner who leverages Azure Cloud-Native services, and Azure Data Platform, to help you drive business value and expedite digital transformation while enhancing legacy IT infrastructure and applications, resulting in reduced cost by up to 40% and faster time to market. We at Motifworks simplify your path to explore what’s possible.

Motifworks Competencies and Credentials:​

Partner of the Year Finalist – App Innovation​

AMP SPECIALIZATION – WIN & SQL ​

AMP SPECIALIZATION – Modernization of Web Application ​

CSP TIER 1 ​

GOLD CLOUD PLATFORM ​

GOLD APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT ​

GOLD DATA ANALYTICS ​

GOLD DATA PLATFORM ​

SILVER SECURITY

Motifworks Inc.