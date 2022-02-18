Funds And Grants From Large Corporations Supports The Emergency And Other Relief Services Market Growth

Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing support from large corporations and organizations in the form of funds, grants or programs is expected to drive the growth of the global emergency and other relief services market. Corporations and organizations are making efforts to meet the requirements of people affected by different disasters across the globe. For instance, the American Red Cross Organization has responded to a string of crises across the country, serving over 718,100 nourishing meals and snacks with its partners and providing more than 306,500 overnight shelters and hotel stays in coordination, with its partners, for those displaced by disasters. Therefore, the growing support from various individuals and corporations fuels the emergency and other relief services market growth.

Organizations in the emergency and other relief services market are integrating technology in their services for faster response and better reachability. For instance, the American Red Cross of Alaska has used the RC view and RC Collect applications that help streamline some of its procedures. The use of RC View to help dispatch Disaster Action Teams (DAT) to emergencies and RC Collect for collecting information during damage assessments of homes and property after the disasters have significantly reduced response times and streamlined data collection.

The global emergency and other relief services market size is expected to grow from $98.07 billion in 2021 to $115.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The emergency and other relief services market share is expected to reach $204.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

Major players covered in the global emergency and other relief services industry are The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Disaster Emergency Service: Direct Relief, The Salvation Army, and The American National Red Cross.

TBRC’s global emergency and other relief services market report is segmented by service type into food, shelter, medical assistance, others, by category into short-term assistance, deferred assistance, long-term assistance, by professional services into consulting services, emergency operation services, training and simulation services, public information services.



Emergency And Other Relief Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Type (Food, Shelter, Medical Assistance), By Category (Short-term Assistance, Deferred Assistance, Long-term Assistance), By Professional Services (Consulting Services, Emergency Operation Services, Training And Simulation Services, Public Information Services) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a emergency and other relief services market overview, forecast emergency and other relief services market size and growth for the whole market, emergency and other relief services market segments, geographies, emergency and other relief services market trends, emergency and other relief services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

