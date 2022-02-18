Laser Weapon Systems Market Demand Is Driven By The Increasing Investments In Military And Defense

Laser Weapon Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Laser Weapon Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing investment in military and defense is expected to contribute to the growth of the global laser weapon systems market in the coming years. Air-based laser weapon systems provide flexibility and accuracy for self-protection against aircraft, missiles, and ground-based weapons in the military and defense sectors. Furthermore, in April 2021, the US Air Force granted a $15.5 million deal for Raytheon Technologies, a US-based aerospace and defense company to develop an enhanced version of a dune buggy-mounted laser weapon system. Therefore, the increase in investments in military and defense propels the laser weapon systems market growth.

The global laser weapon systems market size is expected to grow from $4.81 billion in 2021 to $5.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The laser weapon system market is expected to reach $8.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Read more on the Global Laser Weapon Systems Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laser-weapon-systems-global-market-report

Laser weapon system market overview shows that the increasing research and development activities are shaping the market. With growing defense budgets and research grants, militaries around the world are using high-energy laser equipment and investing heavily in research and development. For instance, in May 2021, the US military began research on a prototype laser weapon for short-range air defense, which is a 50-kilowatt high-energy laser mounted on an identifiable position of a Stryker A1 vehicle to lock, track and destroy air threats.

Major players covered in the global laser weapon systems market are Applied Technology Associates, Boeing, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kratos, Leidos, Leonardo SpA, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

TBRC’s global laser weapon systems market report is segmented by product into laser designator, lidar, 3d laser scanning, laser range finder, ring laser gyro, laser altimeter, by technology into solid state laser, chemical laser, free electron laser, chemical oxygen iodine laser, tactical high energy laser, others, by application into air-based, ground-based, sea-based.

Laser Weapon Systems Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Laser Designator, LIDAR, 3D Laser Scanning, Laser Range Finder, Ring Laser Gyro, Laser Altimeter), By Technology (Solid State Laser, Chemical Laser, Free Electron Laser, Chemical Oxygen Iodine laser, Tactical High energy laser), By Application (Air Based, Ground Based, Sea Based) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a laser weapon systems market overview, forecast laser weapon systems market size and growth for the whole market, laser weapon systems market segments, geographies, laser weapon systems market trends, laser weapon systems market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Laser Weapon Systems Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5314&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Autonomous, Semi-autonomous), By Product (Missiles, Rockets, Guided Bombs, Target Pods), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-weapons-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/