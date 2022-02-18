Manufacturers In The Central Nervous System Drugs Market Collaborate To Improve Product Quality

Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many central nervous system drug manufacturers are collaborating with other manufacturers in the industry to share technical knowledge and improve product quality. These agreements are helping anti-epileptics drugs manufacturers broaden their products and services. For instance, in March 2021, SEQENS and Rondol Group had announced a collaboration in formulation research and continuous flow manufacturing for existing, repurposed, or new drugs for oncology, infectious diseases, and central nervous system disorders. In June 2021, DSM and Brains Bioceutical have established a global exclusive partnership to unlock the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids in early-stage drug development. The cannabinoid API market is rapidly expanding, fueled by strong scientific evidence demonstrating cannabinoid's potential in a variety of therapeutic areas, including Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases.

According to the central nervous system drugs market overview, during the forecast period, the growth of the global central nervous system drugs market will be restrained by patent expiration of branded central nervous system drugs. In general, pharmaceutical companies invest a large sum of money in the drug development process and patents. During the patency period, the company holding the patent holds exclusivity for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs. Post expiration of patency, generic versions of the drugs are manufactured by other companies with prices much lower than the original branded drugs. Overall, this will negatively impact the growth of the market in terms of value.

The global central nervous system drugs market size is expected to grow from $169.11 billion in 2021 to $178.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the CNS drugs market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The central nervous system drugs market is expected to reach $264.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

North America was the largest region in the central nervous system drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the CNS drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global central nervous system drugs industry are Biogen Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, UCB S.A., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Teva Pharmaceuticals, GlaxosmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo Company and H Lundbeck.

TBRC’s global central nervous system drugs market research report is segmented by type into analgesics, anti-Parkinson drugs, anesthetics, anti-epileptics, other CNS drugs, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.



