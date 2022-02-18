Increasing Rocket Launches Drives The Demand For The Rocket Engines Market

Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing rocket launches are expected to drive the growth of the global rocket engines market in the coming years. Over the next decade, hundreds of corporations and government agencies around the world are planning to launch rockets and hold tens of thousands of satellites in large low-Earth orbit constellations. Therefore, the increasing rocket launches propel the growth of the rocket engine market.

In December 2020, Lockheed Martin, a USA-based defense contractor acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne for an amount of $4.4 billion. The acquisition expands Lockheed Martin's propulsion expertise, and Aerojet Rocketdyne's technologies were already "key components" of Lockheed's supply chain. Aerojet Rocketdyne is a US-based rocket engine and missile manufacturer.

Read more on the Global Rocket Engines Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-engines-global-market-report

The global rocket engines market size is expected to grow from $2.73 billion in 2021 to $2.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The rocket engines market share is expected to reach $3.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Rocket engines market trends include 3D printing technology which is gaining popularity in the market. Space organizations and private companies are designing 3d printed rocket engines to reduce costs and speed up production. For instance, in September 2020, NASA's Rapid Analysis and Manufacturing Propulsion Technology (RAMPT) project are developing the production of an additive manufacturing methodology utilizing metal powder and lasers to 3D print rocket engine components. This technology is expected to reduce the cost of manufacturing complex combustion parts and also reduce the lead time of production. In February 2020, Skyrora, a US-based rocket start-up company, had successfully tested its 3D-printed rocket engines.

Major players covered in the global rocket engines industry are Aerojet Rocketdyne, Space X, Roscosmos, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Northrop Grumman, Safran, China Aerospace Science, and Technology Corporation (CASC), NASA, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, The Boeing Company and Rocket Lab.

TBRC’s global rocket engines market report is segmented by type into physically powered, chemically powered, electrically powered, thermal, nuclear, by product type into liquid rocket engine, solid rocket engine, by application into spacecraft, ballistic missiles, others.

Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Physically Powered, Chemically Powered, Electrically Powered, Thermal, Nuclear), By Product Type (Liquid Rocket Engine, Solid Rocket Engine), By Application (Spacecraft, Ballistic Missiles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a rocket engines market overview, forecast rocket engines market size and growth for the whole market, rocket engines market segments, geographies, rocket engines market trends, rocket engines market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and rocket engines market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Rocket Engines Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3670&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine), By Technology (Conventional Engine, Electric/Hybrid), By Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), By Application (General Aviation, Business Aviation, Recreational Aviation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-engines-global-market-report

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services, Commercial Helicopters MRO Services, Commercial Gliders and Drones MRO Services, Aircraft Turbines MRO Services, Aircraft Engines MRO Services, Rocket Engines MRO Services), By Aircraft Division (Engine, Cabin Interior, Airframe, Avionics), By Size (Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional), By Service Type (Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-services-global-market-report

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Plain Bearings, Joints, Clutches, Couplings, Pulleys, Chains And Sprockets, Other Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Power Industry), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mechanical-power-transmission-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/