Secret formula For Grey Hair By Oto Sova Helps Reduce Grey Hair
Physician Oto Sova’s secret formula, For Grey Hair, is the product of his lifelong research and helps reduce grey hair.SLOVAKIA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey hair is a very common problem among individuals. Physician and biochemist Oto Sova, M.D., Ph.D. founder of For Grey Hair, has developed a secret formula to combat this problem. This secret formula is the result of the lifelong research of Oto Sova.
Oto Sova studied in scientific centers in Europe and was a student of eminent Nobel Prize winners. In 1967 he studied in Cambridge with prof. Fred Sanger, in 1969 in Madrid with prof. Severo Ochoa, and in 1974 in Uppsala, Sweden with prof. Stellana Hjerténa.
He has 49 patents and has authored 90 scientific studies and 6 monographs. He is the founder and head of the research institute BOOS Biological Substances.
The secret formula was developed with a highly professional team of scientists. He has been dealing with the grey hair problem since 1996. He realized that the greying process is due to the oxidation of the pigment melanin. Melanin in oxidized form has no color. When it passes into the hair, the cells at the roots produce catalase. They remove Oxygen from the melanin molecules and give them a color. Oxygen causes the hair to turn grey.
With aging, stress, or disease, the cells get damaged. The colorless melanin flows in the hair and gives it a grey color.
Dr. Sova turned to Nature for solving this problem. He used reducing enzymes to get rid of Oxygen, and as a result, the hair retained the original color. After some time, the hair became grey again as the enzymes had no place to transfer the Oxygen. So, to minimize the Oxygen, silver acetate was added in a small amount. It led to the development of For Grey Hair, a colorless, watery solution. It returns the original hair color of the person effectively and safely.
