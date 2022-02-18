Cyrusson Helps Businesses Improve their Marketing Strategy via The Customer Journey
EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to marketing a business, most managers and business owners immediately jump to the tools and techniques that they think will have a sound impact. From logos and brochures to websites and social media, most businesses will straight away get into the mad contest of outstanding each other in terms of what the customer sees. Often, they overlook the importance of developing a comprehensive marketing strategy to drive all their marketing efforts, tactics, and techniques.
A sound marketing strategy aligned to your business goals not just gives your brand an exhaustive game plan to fall back upon whenever planning efforts, but also keeps your marketing focused, measurable, and driven. At Cyrusson, we have helped businesses across all industries develop adaptable marketing strategies that bring the best of the only two aspects they should be focusing on – their goals and the customer’s journey.
Our boutique digital marketing agency at Cyrusson is well-equipped with experienced industry experts who know in-depth about the customer’s evolving needs from one industry and region to another. Our complete turnkey marketing solutions span an entire range of digital services, including SEO, Digital Advertisements, Listings, Web Design, social media, and more – all woven together under the umbrella of an omnichannel marketing strategy.
How do we do this? Our priority is to help businesses focus on customer journeys. We offer completely tailored and customized services for each business keeping a few common denominators in mind – improving visibility to obtain new customers, deploying scalable solutions for an evolving business, and developing a consolidated strategy with your current standings and future goals in focus.
Our brilliant team of experts then comes up with cutting-edge ideas based on marketing best practices. This is followed up by one-on-one collaboration and discussion with clients for etching out the best way forward. Our personalized services for each business at Cyrusson help ensure positive outcomes because we spend a lot of time delving deep into your business's strengths and weaknesses, risks, and opportunities.
The best part is that Cyrusson offers specialized services in not just English but also Spanish, giving your campaigns a competitive edge across two of the world’s vastest markets. We have a singular focus in mind - helping businesses win at every stage of the customer journey.
Cyrusson kickstarts its plan of action right from the Interest and Awareness stage, deploying a range of social, search, email, text, video, and ad marketing strategies to lure customers into the funnel. This is quickly followed up with a mix of organic and paid campaign strategies for improving Findability. Next up, refocus on the best quality blogs, articles, online reviews, and mentions to build up a staunch Reputation for your business among the audience pool. Lastly, we also pay equal attention to the Conversion and Advocacy stages for influencing buying decisions pre- and post-purchases.
Take for instance our work for an HVAC company that wanted to get more qualified calls from homeowners seeking A/C repairs or who were in the market to purchase a new A/C unit. The company wanted outcomes within a one-year time frame, which set us right into the action.
Our digital advertising team placed an omnichannel digital marketing strategy into focus, comprising both Google Ads and Display Ads. The team went on to identify homeowners by the type of HVAC unit they owned, thus presenting display and search ads in a targeted manner to influence these homeowners and drive them to book an appointment as a phone call. Our comprehensive strategy also included call tracking, and we were able to induce 48 monthly phone calls in this way, completely organically.
Out of these calls, 33% were qualified for a service call. An average service call is worth $420. All of this could be achieved within a monthly budget of $1875, culminating in an estimated return of $6720. We have not yet factored in the value of HVAC unit sales.
Another sound example would be that of a mortgage lender in southern Florida, who had been operating since 1995 specializing in residential mortgage lending. With offices in both Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, the company was looking to drive leads to their business, increase their online ranking as well as growth their brand awareness locally.
The team at Cyrusson went on to work out a comprehensive marketing strategy for the brand, beginning first with a thorough audit of their website. This led us to discover multiple services provided by the company were clumped together instead of having their separate pages. We were focused on increasing their appeal to search engines and thus advised the client to create separate landing pages with engaging and unique copies each.
By focusing our energies on the SEO campaign for a few service pages in the first few months, we were able to record incredibly successful outcomes. Within just five months, the brand was able to have 20 keywords on the first page of Google!
At Cyrusson, we believe that a successful marketing strategy needs to employ all three parties – the strategists, the businesses, and the customers. Therefore, we offer three different types of service models catering to the unique needs of your company. These include the ‘Do-It-Yourself’ model, in case you know exactly what you want for your business and how to interact with your customers online, the ‘Do-It-With-Me’ model for those who want to team up and share the workload, and the ‘Do-It-For-Me’ model for businesses who are too busy to worry about online marketing and want us to do all the heavy lifting for them.
Our digital marketing strategies and solutions are directed towards not one or two but a wide variety of industries and domains, which makes us one of the few digital marketing agencies to have such a wide-ranging portfolio. While most businesses will focus only on one or two aspects of the customer journey, Cyrusson helps companies develop sound marketing strategies engulfing all aspects, improving awareness, reach, and inbound queries.
Darryl Navarrete
