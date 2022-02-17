Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward for Information on Halifax County Murder and Assault

NORTH CAROLINA, February 17 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Tyquan Shaquelle Moody, age 27, and the assault of Mabel Johnson, age 94.

On February 13, 2021, at 11:53 p.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a breaking and entering incident at a home on Everetts School Road in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. Upon arrival, the deputies noticed that there was forced entry through a side door. Tyquan Shaquelle Moody was shot and killed during the home invasion. His great-grandmother, Ms. Mabel Johnson, was struck in the head and knocked unconscious by the intruders.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.  

