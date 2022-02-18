TicketBash.com and Rocavaka Super Bowl LVI VIP Celebrity Viewing Party
Super Bowl LVI VIP viewing party hosted by Ticketbash.com and Rocavaka and sponsored by Dolce Aesthetics at Lucky Strike LA Live.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TicketBash.com and Rocavaka hosted a star-studded event at Lucky Strike LA Live (800 W Olympic BLVD. Ste 250 Los Angeles, CA 90015) DTLA.
The event was a Super Bowl LVI VIP viewing party hosted by Ticketbash.com and Rocavaka, sponsored by Jennifer Anne DiLandro of Dolce Aesthetics, and Million Dollar Music record label. With special musical performances by Maddie The Baddie and JNA.
Partygoers were able to experience the Super Bowl surrounded by celebrities and NFL legends watching the game at our viewing party courtesy of Tommy Gucciardo and Vincent Grieco of TicketBash.com and Bobby Fallas of Rocavaka.
The Super Bowl LVI VIP viewing party featured former NY Giants star and Super Bowl winner Bart Oates. Also in attendance were former players Michael Sherrard, Michael Cox, Orleans Darkwa, and former LA Ram Michael Sam. Current NFL Player EJ Speed from the Colts was also at the party.
In attendance were MTV Challenge All-Stars Syrus Yarbrough and Leah Gillingwater. TIK TOK star Jaden Rabago and fan favorites from Love Island 3 Cashay Proudfoot and Olivia Kaiser. Along with HBO Max F-Boy Island winner Jared Motley and X-Factor's Julian Devizio.
Additional attendees include Isaac + Eli Bell and Jay Reeves of Disney + Safety, TLC 90 Day Fiancé stars Biniyam Shibre and Janice Nini. Plus, Derrick Henry and Anthony Martin, Kaila Methven, and more surprise celebrity guests were in attendance.
If you weren't at SoFi Stadium, then the TicketBash.com and Rocavaka Super Bowl LVI viewing party at Lucky Strike was the place to be in DTLA for Super Bowl LVI as the Los Angeles Rams battled the Cincinnati Bengals for the ring.
About TicketBash.com - Vincent Grieco founder and CEO, and Tommy Gucciardo, partner and CSO of Ticketbash.com, have implemented a unique and proprietary way to purchase tickets. The company is one of America's first Ticket technology companies, which translates to better pricing and 24 hour a day customer support line via text or phone. Our technology provides customers with a unique no-fee pricing model. We guarantee to provide our award-winning technology to ensure the lowest prices for all sports, theater, and concerts. In addition, we have the most responsive customer service team in the industry, with decades of professional experience satisfying our thousands of loyal customers.
About ROCAVAKA - - The Vodka for The Rocker in ALL of Us! Rocavaka is a contemporary vodka distilled five times from the finest Spanish Tempranillo grapes in tailor-made copper stills. An exclusively artisanal process in very small batches signed by the skill and expertise of our Master Distiller. The distinctiveness of the grape spirit, along with the extended distillation process, grant ROCAVAKA Vodka an exceptional smoothness and a sophisticated fruity taste.
