Akua Mind And Body Celebrates National Vet Girls ROCK Day with Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Programs

First Responder Treatment Track provides firefighters, police officers, paramedics, military and other personnel with a platform to get their life back .

National Vet Girls ROCK Day was established in 2017, celebrating the history and lives of women in the military.” — Akua Mind & Body

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akua Mind and Body proudly supports all women first responders and the more than 2 million women veterans on Friday, February 19 for National Vet Girls ROCK Day. The day is dedicated to building relationships, helping, supporting one another, and creating a voice where the needs of veteran women can be heard. Akua salutes and celebrates the women who exhibit astounding bravery by serving in our nation’s military and fighting for peace and provides an opportunity for them to work on their mental health and addiction issues in a residential treatment setting or through an outpatient program.

Although women serving in the military now have many more opportunities than say even 20 years ago, it has not come with ease. In fact, it has become more and more common for women to experience trauma and PTSD not only from being deployed around the world, but from the start of boot camp and throughout their military careers. “We have created a program specifically designed to treat first responders and for the men and women, who have served in the military, who are struggling with PTSD, alcohol or substance abuse” noted Stephen Mercurio, President of Akua Mind & Body. He continued, “this is a one-of-a-kind program where many of our nation’s best can get treatment for mental health, addiction or a number of other co-occurring disorders. The goal is to help them learn new ways on how to best cope with the effects of trauma."

Akua’s First Responders Program addresses the emotional, psychological, and social well-being of a patient. Mental Health affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make decisions. Akua Mind and Body, operates 3 locations in the Sacramento area (along with more than a dozen throughout California), with a dedicated location for First Responders. Akua has a 24 hour admissions line with trained staff ready to get a First Responder the help they need today.

Akua offers mental health residential treatment programs and virtual programs which are based in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento areas. Treatment may be covered by a PPO and HMO insurances or self-pay (unfortunately, Akua does not take state insurances, such as Medi-Cal).

Akua specializes in residential mental health treatment for:

Bipolar Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Co-Occurring Disorders

Depressive Disorders

Trauma & Stress Related Disorders

Post-traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD)

Psychotic Disorders

Attachment Disorders

Substance Disorders

Akua also specializes in detox, residential treatment, PHP, IOP, and Outpatient programs for substance abuse, including:

Alcohol

Heroin

Suboxone

Methamphetamine

Opiates/Opioids

Cocaine

Benzo

For more information about AKUAs treatment centers, or to receive a free assessment, contact AKUA at (888) 228-1110 or visit https://akuamindbody.com.

About AKUA Behavioral Health| Mental Health & Drug Addiction Treatment Centers:

AKUA Treatment Centers, accredited by The Joint Commission, offers the highest level of care for both men and women, who struggle with substance abuse and/or mental health issues. AKUA offers a full continuum of care, including Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Residential Treatment (RTC), and Detox Programs. To learn more, visit https://akuamindbody.com or https://akuastrong.com or call (888) 228-1110.

