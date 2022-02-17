The provincial health officer (PHO) has updated the Provincial Health Officer Order on Workplace Safety, to support the transition of employees back into the workplace.

The previous version of the order contained a section that has been removed. That section required employers to allow workers to work from their private residence, if possible, given the nature of the work involved, unless the employer had an operational requirement to have the worker at the workplace.

All workplaces must continue to have COVID-19 safety plans in place, and the PHO’s Face Coverings Order continues to apply to some workplaces.

The Province and the PHO recognize that every workplace is different. Many workplaces will be able to transition to in-person work again quickly. Others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models. Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.