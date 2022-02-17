Submit Release
My Cadet Story – Asher Marvel

Wyoming Cowboy ChalleNGe Academy Class 43 graduate Asher Marvel shares how the WCCA program has made a significant impact on his life. To learn more visit, wycowboychallenge.org/

The mission of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy is to provide a safe, disciplined, and professional learning environment that empowers non-traditional learners (ages 16-18) to improve their educational level and employment potential and become responsible productive citizens of the State of Wyoming.

 

Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall

