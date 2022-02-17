Governor Abbott Appoints Twelve To Texas Industrialized Building Code Council

TEXAS, February 17 - February 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Roland L. Brown, Otis Jones, Binoy Kurien, Edward Martin, Scott McDonald, and Stephen Shang to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Carroll Pruitt and reappointed Suzanne Arnold, Janet Hoffman, Edwin "Scooter" Lofton, John "Johnny" Scholl, and W.F. "Dubb" Smith for terms set to expire on February 1, 2024. The council oversees the state program regulating industrialized housing and buildings.

Roland Brown of Midlothian is Vice President of Design for Ramtech Building Systems, Inc., where he has been employed for the last 34 years. He has over 40 years of industry experience. He has held positions of government affairs chairman, board member and president of the Modular Building Institute, the international trade association for commercial modular construction industry, and is a member on the International Code Council. He has served on the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council since October 2010 and is the current Presiding Officer.

Otis Jones Jr. of Houston is a senior project engineer for LJB Inc. He is the former chapter president and member of the National Society of Black Engineers. Additionally, he is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Structural Engineering Association of Texas. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and is a professionally licensed engineer with certifications in multiple states.

Binoy Kurien of Pearland is Code Compliance Manager at Powell Industries and has been working in the power distribution industry for 25 years. He is a member of the National Fire Protection Association and the International Energy Conservation Code. He is a former member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and served on the board of I.P.C. Church in Houston. Kurien attended the University of Houston.

Edward "Eddie" Martin of Austin is President and CEO of Tilson Homes. He is a member and former president of the Texas Association of Builders and the Greater Houston Builders Association. Additionally, he is a member of the National Association of Home Builders. Martin received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

Scott McDonald of Keller is Director of Development Services for the City of Denton. He is a board member for the National Institute of Building Sciences and a member of the Texas Chapter of American Planning Association and Building Officials Association of Texas. McDonald received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Public Administration from Wayland Baptist University. He is a veteran of the United States Army.

Stephen Shang of Austin is CEO of Falcon Structures. He is a board member of the Modular Building Institute, National Portable Storage Association, and the Young Presidents’ Organization. Additionally, he is a member of The University of Texas College of Engineering Advisory Council and the Rotary Club of Austin. Shang received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Entrepreneurial Master’s Program.

Suzanne Arnold of Garland is Chief Building Official for the City of McKinney. She is a member of the International Code Council and former president for the North Texas Chapter of the International Code Council. Additionally, she is a member of the Building Officials Association of Texas and serves on the Regional Codes Coordinating Committee and the Energy & Green Advisory Board for the North Central Texas Council of Governments. Arnold received a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Texas Tech University.

Janet Hoffman of Galveston is President and Engineering Manager for Ibis Engineering. She is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers. Additionally, she serves on the City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustments. Hoffman received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University. Additionally, she has her Professional Engineering license in the state of Texas for both Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

Edwin "Scooter" Lofton of Horseshoe Bay is the owner of Treo Signature Homes. He is a Sunday school teacher and a small group leader at the Church of Horseshoe Bay. Lofton received an Associate of Business from Austin Community College.

Carroll Pruitt of Azle is President and CEO of Pruitt Consulting. Inc. He is a member of the Texas Society of Architects, AIA of Fort Worth, American Institute of Architects, Accessibility Professionals Association, International Code Council, and the National Fire Protection Association. Pruitt received a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from The University of Texas at Arlington. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves.

John "Johnny" Scholl of Claude is Chief Building Official for the City of Amarillo.

W.F. "Dubb" Smith of Dripping Springs is President of the W.F. Smith Company, an appraisal and consulting firm. He is a member of Texas Association of Realtors, San Marcos Board of Realtors, and The Appraisal Institute. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Economics and Agribusiness from Texas A&M University.