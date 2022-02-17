Nene Musik Network’s Augustus Cho’s Fry It Up Podcast Continues to Grow Worldwide

Augustus Cho Fry It Up! Podcast

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nene Musik Productions, LLC - Augustus Cho’s Fry It Up Podcast which features original programming from some of today’s biggest International Recording Artists, Celebrities, DJ’s, Sports Entertainers, Actors, Public Speakers, Pro Wrestlers, Television, Film and Radio personalities continues to grow its audience worldwide.

Hosted by Author, Actor - Augustus Cho, most known for his roles in films such as G.I. Joe: Retaliation, American Warships, Redemption of the Commons and TV show Eastbound and Down and more.

The podcast airs every Friday and it explores some of today’s most significant topics and transformative trends through insightful and engaging conversations that span social issues, news and pop culture and has a captivating audience in United States, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Romania, United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Ireland, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Canada, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Slovenia, Switzerland, Singapore, Ukraine, Finland, Morocco, Luxembourg, Brazil, Argentina, Panama, Bolivia, Chile to name some.

Recent guests include:

NBA Legend – Todd Fuller

Pro Wrestler – Amber Nova

Madeleine Davis of Boney M

Pro Wrestling Icon – Alberto El Patron

Choreographer – Deney Terrio

Pro Wrestling Icon – Jeff Jarrett

NBA Legend – Rick Barry

Pro Wrestling Icon – Hugo Savinovich

NHL Hall of Famer – Grant Fuhr

Pro Wrestling Icon – Savio Vega

And many more…

“It is a pleasure to work with Nene Musik Productions, LLC. and its CEO - Ruben Dario Martinez. Together, it is our goal to produce Podcast that enhances the journey we are on called ‘human existence.’ says Augustus Cho.

“I look forward to doing LIVE Podcasts on the road as the world opens up after the pandemic” says Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik).

Augustus Cho’s Fry It Up Podcast is available on: Iheart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Stitcher, Anchor, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and Wisdom.

The podcast can be heard worldwide via: https://linktr.ee/nenemusiknetwork

About Augustus Cho:

Augustus Cho is an actor who has experienced the broad spectrum of the film industry from being cast in a #1 Hollywood blockbuster movie in the world to Indy film to student production and in between. He’s been cast to play various characters in movies including a “BBC” TV reporter in a comedy where BBC stands for “British Born Chinese” instead of the British Broadcasting Corporation; in another he’s a Japanese immigrant family man making a new life in a small South Carolina town exemplifying a quintessential heartwarming story of faith and destiny; a fighter jet pilot in another sci-fi; the “North Korean Leader” in the film “G.I. Joe 2: Retaliation” opposite to Johnathan Pryce, who played the role of the U.S. President. Augustus is also a prolific writer having authored 8 books (and continues to write) that are available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s online for those who enjoy reading compelling human-interest stories.

About Nene Musik:

Nene Musik Productions, LLC. (http://nenemusik.com/merchandise.html) was established in 1986. Today, it is a boutique Artist Management, Merchandising and Consulting Agency that services Multi-Platinum Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. La Bouche, Bryse Wilson, The Mad Stuntman, Grant Fuhr, Bruce Buffer, Dennis Rodman, Michael Buffer, Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Milly Quezada, Louie DeVito, Augustus Cho and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

Episode 053 Augustus Cho - Fry It Up Podcast - Pro Wrestling Icon - Alberto El Patron - Clip