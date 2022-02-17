Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,742 in the last 365 days.

2022 Emergency Insect Management Grant

Please note the due date for applications is:  April 1st.

2022 Emergency Insect Management Grant Word Doc

2022 Emergency Insect Management Grant PDF

The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted by the Wyoming Legislature in 2003 to create an account, and program oversight, to assist with emergency management of insect pests and insect vectors.

Funding from the account is allocated from a committee representing the director of the Department of Agriculture, the director of the Department of Health, the director of the Game and Fish, the Wyoming State Veterinarian and the Governor.

Insect vectors may include blood-feeding arthropods, mosquitoes, biting flies or other such insects that harbor or transmit pathogens harmful to humans, livestock, agriculture, livestock or natural resources.  Insect pests may include grasshoppers, Mormon crickets, or other cyclic or outbreak insect species, in addition to incipient populations of invasive insects including fire ants and Africanized honeybees.

Any state agency or political subdivision (municipality, special district, county) is eligible to apply for funding.  Approved programs shall receive not more than 50% of the total program cost.  In special circumstances, programs for the control of outbreak insects may receive up to 75% of the program costs.

Additional clarification and requirements are outlined within the grant package in the link above.

If you have any questions, please contact Slade Franklin at 307-777-6585.

You just read:

2022 Emergency Insect Management Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.