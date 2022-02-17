Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,742 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Daily Update 2-17-2022 4 pm

Due to a service outage with a vendor affecting the receipt of COVID-19 lab results, the 10:00 a.m. COVID-19 dashboard for today did not occur at its regular time, but has now been updated. 

The following information is now available on the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov:

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 17, 2022, there are currently 4,857 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been a total of 6,146 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (187), Boone (68), Braxton (43), Brooke (26), Cabell (219), Calhoun (13), Clay (23), Doddridge (27), Fayette (146), Gilmer (24), Grant (23), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (56), Hancock (32), Hardy (20), Harrison (286), Jackson (41), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (495), Lewis (44), Lincoln (69), Logan (119), Marion (208), Marshall (78), Mason (65), McDowell (109), Mercer (219), Mineral (57), Mingo (125), Monongalia (186), Monroe (54), Morgan (24), Nicholas (90), Ohio (50), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (16), Preston (112), Putnam (182), Raleigh (254), Randolph (60), Ritchie (25), Roane (34), Summers (29), Taylor (50), Tucker (17), Tyler (13), Upshur (91), Wayne (99), Webster (21), Wetzel (39), Wirt (11), Wood (180), Wyoming (106). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

You just read:

COVID-19 Daily Update 2-17-2022 4 pm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.