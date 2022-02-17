COVID-19 Daily Update 2-17-2022 4 pm

Due to a service outage with a vendor affecting the receipt of COVID-19 lab results, the 10:00 a.m. COVID-19 dashboard for today did not occur at its regular time, but has now been updated.

The following information is now available on the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov:

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 17, 2022, there are currently 4,857 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been a total of 6,146 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (187), Boone (68), Braxton (43), Brooke (26), Cabell (219), Calhoun (13), Clay (23), Doddridge (27), Fayette (146), Gilmer (24), Grant (23), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (56), Hancock (32), Hardy (20), Harrison (286), Jackson (41), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (495), Lewis (44), Lincoln (69), Logan (119), Marion (208), Marshall (78), Mason (65), McDowell (109), Mercer (219), Mineral (57), Mingo (125), Monongalia (186), Monroe (54), Morgan (24), Nicholas (90), Ohio (50), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (16), Preston (112), Putnam (182), Raleigh (254), Randolph (60), Ritchie (25), Roane (34), Summers (29), Taylor (50), Tucker (17), Tyler (13), Upshur (91), Wayne (99), Webster (21), Wetzel (39), Wirt (11), Wood (180), Wyoming (106). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.