OneTeam360 Has Closed Its One Million Dollar Initial Funding Round

OneTeam360, an employee management platform built for hourly and shift-based workers, has closed its initial round of fundraising of one million dollars.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTeam360, Inc., a California-based, employee management platform built specifically for hourly and shift-based workers, has closed its initial round of fundraising efforts of one million dollars. In addition to fully securing the desired funding, OneTeam360 has also secured a tenured executive team to lead the launch of the platform including Dan Berzansky as CEO, Amar Ganwani as COO, Davy Levy as CTO, Paul Bresenden as CMO and Judd Howard as Senior Product Manager.

OneTeam360 was born out of necessity in adopting various HR, task management and employee management platforms to the needs of a shift-based employee workforce that required a unique set of features in adjusting for varied seasonal headcount, picking up last minute shifts, and training or onboarding that traditional systems did not properly support.

With a point-based system for measuring engagement, adherence to company values, and required training, employees have a simple clear path to advancement, incentives and compensation growth that drive a positive team culture, teamwork and intrinsic motivation. This round of investment will allow OneTeam360 to scale its team, invest in its best-in-class technology platform and continue to grow its customer base of single and multi-location customers who highly leverage hourly or shift-based teams.

OneTeam360 CEO, Dan Berzansky, speaks to how reaching this funding goal positions the company well for the future. “We are proud of the diverse industries and investor backgrounds represented by our investor base,” said Berzansky. “We are grateful that our goal was reached with relative ease, and we found ourselves in a position to handpick strategic partners to help catapult OneTeam360 to launch and beyond!”

Designed as a fully hosted, no annual commitment required, mobile-optimized solution, the OneTeam360 platform offers a new, transformative approach to building a more motivated, engaged and workforce with a clear process for measuring team performance, positivity and overall health.

A full demo of the software can be scheduled at www.oneteam360.com