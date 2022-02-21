Equator Launches 13-Inch Built-In Induction Cooktop with 2 Burners

Equator's 13 inch cooktop

The induction cooktop from Equator Appliances comes with an ergonomic design suitable for any kitchen and is guaranteed to enhance the speed of cooking

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone looks for easy ways to optimize their time performing domestic chores. Cooking can be a time-consuming and nerve-wracking chore. However, cooking is now less of a time-consuming chore with induction technology. Induction cooking is a fast, safe, and precise cooking technology that uses a magnetic field below the glass cooktop to transfer current directly to the cookware. It ensures efficiency and speed when cooking with precise temperature control to turn the heat up or down instantly.

Today, Equator Appliances is thrilled to announce the launch of its 13-inch Built-in Induction Cooktop. The cooktop comes with two burners that feature independent touch controls, adding to its attractive and modern design. The easy-to-use touch controls give an attractive smooth look to the cooktop and will not sustain damage in case of spills. Due to the ceramic glass surface of the cooktop, it is easy to clean the smooth cooking area.

“Our induction cooktop is a brilliant innovation worthy of any kitchen,” explained Nick Matthews, CEO of Equator Appliances. “In terms of energy efficiency, this new product is a 120V induction cooktop which cooks food by using electromagnets so no heat is lost between the cooking surface and the pot. It also heats food quickly making it highly energy-efficient. Induction cooktops are more efficient than gas or electric coils. Energy transfer is around 84% compared to 74% with the older technologies.”

Aside from the burners, touch controls, energy efficiency, and cleaning ease, Equator’s Built-in Induction Cooktop comes with a convenient timer that helps users track meal time with a selection of up to 99 minutes, ensuring optimal energy-saving cooking. The cooktop is compatible with most cookware with a magnetic base, such as iron, enamel-coated steel pots, and cast iron pots.

Safety is a concern for people who want to try new ways to cook meals other than the traditional patterns. The induction cooktop is one of the safest cooking technologies available. It heats only magnetic pots, not the surrounding area, and turns off automatically after 10 seconds if there is no pot on the burner. It also features a residual heat indicator that prevents burns with a visible light cue to alert users to a hot surface.

With the individual burner power-on feature in this cooktop, users can maintain the full heat capability of each burner’s heating zone. Backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, the cooktop is available starting at MSRP $309 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.