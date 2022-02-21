Board Certified Trucking Attorney Obtains $24.6 Million for Family of Young Women Killed in Truck Accident
National trucking lawyer Joe Camerlengo recently achieved a successful result on behalf of the parents of a young woman who died in a tractor-trailer crash.
A loaded semi-truck can weigh 80,000 pounds, and if the driver isn’t paying attention, the consequences can be catastrophic. There is no excuse for a truck driver rear-ending a passenger vehicle.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National trucking crash lawyer Joe Camerlengo recently achieved a successful result on behalf of the parents of a young woman who died in a tractor-trailer crash (Case No. 18-CA-009360).
— Attorney Joe Camerlengo
The woman, who was 19 years old, was stopped in traffic on I-75 near Tampa. She was rear- ended by a tractor-trailer driver who was distracted at the time of the crash. Camerlengo helped obtain $24.6 million award on her behalf in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Camerlengo said that due to their vehicles’ size and weight, tractor-trailer operators must be extra cautious on the road.
“When traveling at highway speeds, a normal passenger vehicle needs about 300 feet to come to a complete stop,” Camerlengo said. “Compare this to a semi-truck, which needs 500-700 feet of stopping distance. That’s two extra football fields, and in bad weather conditions, it makes the problem even worse. A fully loaded semi-truck can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, and if the driver isn’t paying attention to the road, the consequences can be catastrophic. There is no excuse for a truck driver rear-ending a passenger vehicle.”
Joe Camerlengo is the co-founder of The Truck Accident Law Firm. He is board certified in civil trial law by the Florida Bar and the National Board of Trial Advocates in Truck Accident Law. He is a past President and Member of the Board of Regents for the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys; the Membership Chair an officer of the American Association for Justice Interstate Truck Litigation Group; a board member of the National Board of Trucking Trial Advocates; and Co-Chair of the Florida Justice Association’s Trucking Litigation Group. He handles commercial vehicle crash cases nationwide and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.
To learn more, contact Joe Camerlengo by calling 888-511-TRUCK (8782) or email his team at team@truckcrashlaw.com
Kimberly Busch
AskTheLawyers.com™, LLC
970-360-1010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Why Board-Certified Truck Accident Attorneys Get Results