Board Certified Trucking Attorney Obtains $24.6 Million for Family of Young Women Killed in Truck Accident

National trucking lawyer Joe Camerlengo recently achieved a successful result on behalf of the parents of a young woman who died in a tractor-trailer crash.

A loaded semi-truck can weigh 80,000 pounds, and if the driver isn’t paying attention, the consequences can be catastrophic. There is no excuse for a truck driver rear-ending a passenger vehicle.” — Attorney Joe Camerlengo

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, February 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- National trucking crash lawyer Joe Camerlengo recently achieved a successful result on behalf of the parents of a young woman who died in a tractor-trailer crash (Case No. 18-CA-009360).The woman, who was 19 years old, was stopped in traffic on I-75 near Tampa. She was rear- ended by a tractor-trailer driver who was distracted at the time of the crash. Camerlengo helped obtain $24.6 million award on her behalf in a wrongful death lawsuit.Camerlengo said that due to their vehicles’ size and weight, tractor-trailer operators must be extra cautious on the road.“When traveling at highway speeds, a normal passenger vehicle needs about 300 feet to come to a complete stop,” Camerlengo said. “Compare this to a semi-truck, which needs 500-700 feet of stopping distance. That’s two extra football fields, and in bad weather conditions, it makes the problem even worse. A fully loaded semi-truck can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, and if the driver isn’t paying attention to the road, the consequences can be catastrophic. There is no excuse for a truck driver rear-ending a passenger vehicle.”Joe Camerlengo is the co-founder of The Truck Accident Law Firm . He is board certified in civil trial law by the Florida Bar and the National Board of Trial Advocates in Truck Accident Law. He is a past President and Member of the Board of Regents for the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys; the Membership Chair an officer of the American Association for Justice Interstate Truck Litigation Group; a board member of the National Board of Trucking Trial Advocates; and Co-Chair of the Florida Justice Association’s Trucking Litigation Group. He handles commercial vehicle crash cases nationwide and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.To learn more, contact Joe Camerlengo by calling 888-511-TRUCK (8782) or email his team at team@truckcrashlaw.com

