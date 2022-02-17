Private Pesticide and Chemigation Applicator Training Event
March 9, 2022
8:00 am – 10:00 am – Exam preparation training
10:00 am – 1:00 pm – Proctored Exams
College of Southern Idaho
315 Falls Ave
Taylor Building (Rooms 276 & 277)
Registration Capacity 30
Study Materials can be found here:
Idaho Pesticide Applicator Training Manual
https://agri.idaho.gov/main/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Idaho-Pesticide-Applicator-Training-Manual.pdf
Idaho Chemigation Training Manual
https://agri.idaho.gov/main/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Idaho-Pesticide-Applicator-Training-Manual.pdf
Please note, participants are encourage to review the materials prior to the training.
Pre-registration is required and must be completed by March 7, 2022
Registration capacity is 30 and will be filled on a first come, first received basis.