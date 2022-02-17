Private Pesticide and Chemigation Applicator Training Event

March 9, 2022

8:00 am – 10:00 am – Exam preparation training

10:00 am – 1:00 pm – Proctored Exams

College of Southern Idaho

315 Falls Ave

Taylor Building (Rooms 276 & 277)

Registration Capacity 30

Study Materials can be found here:

Idaho Pesticide Applicator Training Manual

https://agri.idaho.gov/main/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Idaho-Pesticide-Applicator-Training-Manual.pdf

Idaho Chemigation Training Manual

https://agri.idaho.gov/main/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Idaho-Pesticide-Applicator-Training-Manual.pdf

Please note, participants are encourage to review the materials prior to the training.

Pre-registration is required and must be completed by March 7, 2022

Registration capacity is 30 and will be filled on a first come, first received basis.