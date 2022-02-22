LiveWaves -Black Owned Social Network Releases New Features During Black History Month

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since early 2020, the pandemic has shown us that social media is not just for entertainment but a true means of networking and connection for all. It has also showed us the importance of the burgeoning influencers and the content creation market. The difficulty with this is, existing apps have lacked connectivity for fans and community while preserving the social network framework. Many social networks are adding marketplaces, but not for the totality of the content creation space. And over the last three years, the censorship of and profiteering from Black and minority creatives on social media is deplorable. It's time for MAJOR change.

The answer for all of this is LiveWaves. LiveWaves is a Black-owned, founded and operated social media portal for EVERYONE. Today, we are releasing new features within the app to enhance how Social Networking is done.

LiveWaves is the pandemic proof, all-in-one, social networking tool for community, connection, and cash. This app allows all users to monetize all facets of content creation including pictures, documents, video, audio, in-person event tickets and live streams...all while connecting people across the world, without ad algorithms, shadow banning, or unreasonable, targeted censorship. Our motto is “Your Content, Your Rules.”

Creatives and fans of all types are welcome here! LiveWaves gives artists of all backgrounds a platform to connect and empower themselves safely and remotely. It doesn’t matter if you’re a comedian, musician, masterclass teacher, podcaster, poet, fitness instructor, DIY host, makeup artist, radio host, battle rappers or just someone who goes live to be silly…no matter your wave, LiveWaves has you covered.

Users can also create tickets for future livestream pay-per-view events that they can host right in LiveWaves, allowing promoters, content creators and in person demonstrators to set up and earn money on future events while having the ability to limit the number of tickets at an event or viewers in a stream.

Not a creative? Not a problem! LiveWaves is built for you to connect to who you want to, without ANY limits! Chat or message in DM's, search for people or events by name or by city, or just talk your talk whenever you feel! Be entertained or informed by your favorite content creators and receive notifications on their events. You will see posts from everyone you follow. When you post your thoughts, pictures, comment on posts from friends and others you come across on LiveWaves, everyone that follows you, will actually SEE what you post as well.

LiveWaves is a true social network experience that keeps you connected to whatever wave YOU want WITHOUT having your data sold. We protect the rights of those who are members of our app while giving you the freedom to express yourself.

Download and set up a profile today on LiveWaves: The Next Wave in Social Media

LiveWaves The Next Wave in Social Media