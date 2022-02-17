SugarSkinn™️ Leads The Way With Collaboration and Philanthropy
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY. — February 17, 2022 -- SugarSkinnTM, a skincare company committed to small-batch, high quality, all-natural skincare, has partnered with local businesses and organizations in the New York city area to provide bespoke products during the pandemic.
“I started SugarSkinn as a passion project during the pandemic because I quite frankly was not happy with the options available. To me, there’s nothing more fulfilling than the success of those around me, so it’s never been just about SugarSkinn. From day one we’ve been asking ourselves how we can use what we’re creating for good and we’re excited to be able to do that through both small business collaborations and philanthropic endeavors.” -Owner and Founder Elizabeth Menegon
SugarSkinn EliteTM is the arm of the company that offers complete customization. By working with local businesses to collaborate on completely customized products, SugarSkinn has been able to support fellow small businesses through the pandemic.
Philanthropy has always been a priority for the brand, and animals have a special place in both the heart of the founder and the brand’s customer base. SugarSkinn’s Pawsome Paw Balm not only heals the dry, cracked paws on your furry friends, but each purchase donates a portion of the sale to tri-state animal rescue organizations.
Dogs are not the only animals near and dear to the founder's heart. Most recently, Menegon created a product for a porcupine in distress. The rescued porcupine was suffering from mangled quills, and a SugarSkinn product was created to help smooth things out.
“We’re excited to keep growing by giving back. It’s at the core of what we do and will continue to be a priority in new product launches and initiatives we create as a company.”
