Herring Homes Recruits Renee Drake as VP of Sales and Marketing
Industry expert brings deep knowledge of new home sales and marketingRALEIGH, NC, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raleigh, NC. Herring Homes, a third-generation builder specializing in ReadyCrafted and CustomCrafted new homes, welcomes Renee Drake as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Renee brings 17 years of experience in the new home industry to Herring Homes. Her start date was February 1, 2022.
Herring Homes began the search for a new VP of Sales and Marketing when the growing volume indicated the need for this position.
“I am eager to step into the role of VP of Sales and Marketing for Herring Homes and look forward to greatly increasing our annual sales volume,” says Drake. “I have been following the success of the company and have been impressed with their direction and management style for years.”
Renee is an experienced VP of Sales and Marketing with a demonstrated history of success in the new home sales industry. She exhibits strong leadership and development skills, with emphasis on implementation and accountability. Renee earned her Bachelor of Science with a focus in Professional Spanish and Communications from East Carolina University.
Renee will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing and promote the Herring Homes brand and communities.
Brian Herring, Owner of Herring Homes states, “Renee has been an icon in the new home sales and marketing community for years. We are very fortunate to have her on our team and look forward to her contributions as we continue to grow in and around the Triangle.”
