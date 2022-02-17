Peerly has made Rich Font Text Messaging a Reality
Peerly made history today with the introduction of Rich Font Text Messaging over Peer-to-Peer texting.
Until now, all texts are sent and received using a native plain text format. With Peerly's SMS font innovation, text messages sent using Peerly can utilize dozens of common and custom fonts to drive engagement and make a lasting impression.
— Josh Justice, Peerly President
“The appearance of current day text messages are in the stone ages. We don’t text from a typewriter, so why should text messages look like it? Political campaigns that depend on voters reading texts now will have the advantage of standing out from other messages.”, said Josh Justice, President of Peerly.
Peerly’s Rich Font Text Messaging uses a proprietary delivery system that will display on all iOS and Android phones. The mobile phone will interpret the inbound text as a rich font protocol and will automatically adjust the display for that message in real-time. Peerly is the first company in the world that has incorporated this innovation in a Peer-to-Peer texting platform.
“This is a game changer for the 2022 election cycle. Campaigns and organizations that depend on voters reading texts now will have the advantage of standing out from other messages” said Justice. “Imagine the power of being able to emphasize key points of a text message with a font that really POPS.''
Peerly believes their innovation could change text messaging worldwide. The movement away from boring static plain text to rich fonts is the biggest development in texting since emojis.
About Peerly Inc.
Peerly, is one of the largest providers of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) texting in North America, with a major focus on political texting. Peerly’s P2P texting offers the ability for organizations to send out thousands of two-way real-time conversational texts per hour without using an automated texting system. For further information on this service, please visit Peerly.com.
