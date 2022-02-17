Aerosol Delivery Devices Market to Grow to Whopping USD 44.07 billion at a Significant CAGR of 5.38% by 2026, Examines DelveInsight

The Aerosol Delivery Devices market is gaining momentum owing to the rapidly rising cases of respiratory disorders such as Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD), and others. Moreover, decreasing air quality in industrialized areas due to increasing air pollution is also a key factor driving the Aerosol Delivery Devices market. In addition, the growing adoption of digital technology by key market players to provide better respiratory disorder management solutions along with the increase in product approvals will contribute to the Aerosol Delivery Devices market growth.

The Aerosol Delivery Devices market is gaining momentum owing to the rapidly rising cases of respiratory disorders such as Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD), and others. Moreover, decreasing air quality in industrialized areas due to increasing air pollution is also a key factor driving the Aerosol Delivery Devices market. In addition, the growing adoption of digital technology by key market players to provide better respiratory disorder management solutions along with the increase in product approvals will contribute to the Aerosol Delivery Devices market growth.

DelveInsight's Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Aerosol Delivery Devices Market.

Some of the essential factors from the Aerosol Delivery Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth and occupy the largest share in the Aerosol Delivery Devices market.

Key Aerosol Delivery Devices companies proactively developing novel devices include names like Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd., Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory., Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation., Honsun, and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that Global Aerosol Delivery Devices Market was valued at USD 32.22 billion in 2020 , growing at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, is anticipated to reach USD 44.07 billion by 2026.

in , growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, is anticipated to reach by 2026. In September 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Innoviva, Inc . received FDA approval for Trelegy Ellip ta as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of both asthma and COPD in the US.

and . received FDA approval for ta as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of both asthma and COPD in the US. In July 2020, Novartis received the European Commission (EC) approval for Enerzair® Breezhaler® , including the first digital companion (sensor and app) that can be prescribed alongside treatment for uncontrolled asthma in the EU.

received the European Commission (EC) approval for , including the first digital companion (sensor and app) that can be prescribed alongside treatment for uncontrolled asthma in the EU. In January 2020, Aptar Pharma partnered with Lupin to launch India’s first connected smart device for respiratory disease, ADHERO .

partnered with to launch India’s first connected smart device for respiratory disease, . In October 2020, Zydus Cadila launched India’s first pressurized Metered Dose inhalers for patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease driving the metered dose inhalers segment growth.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Aerosol Delivery Devices, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Aerosol Delivery Devices Report

Aerosol Delivery Devices Overview

Aerosol Delivery Devices are portable devices used to deliver medications for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma into the airways. They are used to prevent and treat exacerbations of these chronic conditions. They offer the advantage of avoiding the systemic effects of drugs while ensuring that drugs are delivered right where they are needed.

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Aerosol Delivery Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the Global Aerosol Delivery Devices market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the increasing prevalence of COPD in the region. Additionally, increase in adoption of technologically advanced Aerosol Delivery Devices, growing product launches associated with inhalers in the region, presence of well-established healthcare facilities, and rising government initiatives to raise awareness regarding respiratory disorders and their proper management in the region, among others.

Also, recent product approvals in the region will further augment the market for Aerosol Delivery Devices in the region. For instance in July 2020, Teva Respiratory, LLC., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched ProAir® Digihaler® (albuterol sulfate 117 mcg) Inhalation Powder for Patients with Asthma and COPD.

Moreover, the rising approval of connected devices is also a factor contributing to the segmental growth of the Aerosol Delivery Devices market. For instance, on December 07, 2020, AireHealth, an innovative digital health company received 510(k) FDA clearance for its connected nebulizer. The device is a portable, electronic vibrating mesh nebulizer designed to nebulize liquid medications for inhalation by a patient in and out of the home and will be marketed under the brand name VitalMed.

Click here to understand more about the Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Landscape @ Aerosol Delivery Devices Assessment

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Dynamics

The Aerosol Delivery Devices market is anticipated to witness growth opportunities owing to the rapidly rising cases of respiratory disorders such as Asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Moreover, decreasing air quality in industrialized areas due to increasing air pollution is also a key factor driving the Aerosol Delivery Devices market. In addition, the growing adoption of digital technology by key pharmaceutical players to provide better respiratory disorder management solutions along with the increase in product approvals will contribute to the Aerosol Delivery Devices market growth. Furthermore, the presence of key players such as GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, and Teva pharmaceuticals, among others is likely to drive the market. In addition, products launched by the companies present in the region are also expected to bolster the market for respiratory devices. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, an increase in disposable income, rapid urbanization, improving healthcare facilities, and integration of IoT and digitalization in the healthcare system in the region are the factors that are likely to drive the market for Aerosol Delivery Devices. Also, the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a limited effect on the Aerosol Delivery Devices market. This is because COVID infection severely affects the lungs and it is estimated that people may develop respiratory illness as an after effect which will surge the demand for Aerosol Delivery Devices among the COVID recovering patients. Also, various clinical trials are ongoing at present to study the efficacy of asthma inhalers on COVID-19 patients.

On the contrary, certain factors such as the lack of a single, effective device for every respiratory disorder and availability of alternative therapies such as oral medications, subcutaneous injections are expected to pose a challenge to the Aerosol Delivery Devices market growth.

Get a sneak peek at the Aerosol Delivery Devices market drivers & barriers @ Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Drivers Analysis

Scope of the Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Dry Powder Inhaler, Metred Dose Inhaler, Soft Mist Inhalers, Nebulizers [Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, And Compressor Nebulizers]

Dry Powder Inhaler, Metred Dose Inhaler, Soft Mist Inhalers, Nebulizers [Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, And Compressor Nebulizers] Market Segmentation By Type - Conventional Inhaler Devices And Smart Inhaler Devices

Conventional Inhaler Devices And Smart Inhaler Devices Market Segmentation By Patient Type - Adult And Pediatrics

Adult And Pediatrics Market Segmentation By Indication - Asthma, Copd, And Others

Asthma, Copd, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Aerosol Delivery Devices Companies - Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory., Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation., Honsun, and others.

Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lupin, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Rossmax International Ltd, Promed Technology Co., Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory., Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation., Honsun, and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Aerosol Delivery Devices market was valued at USD 32.22 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, in order to reach USD 44.07 billion by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Key Aerosol Delivery Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Aerosol Delivery Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Aerosol Delivery Devices Market 7 Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Layout 8 Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Aerosol Delivery Devices Regulatory And Patent Analysis

