Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: Liga MX and MLS, destined to grow together?
Successful projects that make it increasingly imminent that more joint competitions will continue to be developed”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the relationship between Mexican and U.S. clubs has become increasingly close, which suggests that a union between the two leagues is imminent.
"One of the first steps was taken after the creation of two joint tournaments that, for the top management of both leagues, are the perfect basis for a solid project for the coming years," notes expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
The history of joint competitions between Liga MX and its American counterpart goes back 15 years to the time when the North American Super League saw the light of day as the first tournament that would pit the best of both leagues against each other. The first edition of this competition took place during the summer of 2007 and the last edition in the summer of 2010. In March 2011 the tournament was suspended due to the low interest shown by both teams and fans.
Although the competition had the approval and backing of Concacaf to take place, since it was not organized by said confederation, it was never considered an official tournament and only the economic compensation received by the clubs in the event of winning the tournament was attractive.
Following the withdrawal of Mexican clubs from the various competitions organized by Conmebol, the creation of the Campeones Cup and the Leagues Cup have led to the return of joint tournaments between the two leagues. The new competitions that have been disputed since 2018, have also sought to become the new alternative for Mexican soccer to continue developing internationally, although, the rapprochement with the northern neighbor is not something that is sitting well with the Mexican fans who are demanding the early return of the Aztec football to the competitions organized by Conmebol.
At the managerial level, the union is considered a success.
"From the point of view of the directors, the new joint competitions have been successful projects that make it increasingly imminent that more joint competitions will continue to be developed," emphasizes sports expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
"I don't think the momentum of our partnership has been affected by the pandemic because we have worked hard on it and we continue to look for the best way to give it value for investors and fans so that this region is at the level of the rest around the world. That is our goal," responded MLS Commissioner Garber at a press conference.
The top leaders of both leagues have the firm belief that this is not just a monetary alliance and that the level of sports in the region can continue to grow, although fans are still skeptical about the increasingly close union.
"We have to walk before we run, that's what the Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup are for and our commitment to a better schedule with CONCACAF around the Concachampions," stated Don Garber "We will be able to move more and more into the relationships that everyone wants. I'm excited about the conversations we had to expand the Leagues Cup and what the Campeones Cup can be."
What does the rest of the world think?
Some figures in the soccer world have already spoken out on the matter and there are more than a few who would welcome the creation of the joint competition between the two major CONCACAF nations. Even the president of world soccer's top body, Gianni Infantino, assured that such a union could result in "the best league in the world".
"I think the potential of the United States and Mexico is enormous. If you could bring the two together it would be incredible and it could well be the best league in the world," Infantino declared in 2021. Continuing with the revolutionary ideas that the FIFA president seeks to implement, the creation of a joint tournament between the two leagues would have no obstacle to see the light of day in the near future.
The case of Belgium and the Netherlands
The leaders of both leagues have begun to study the possibility of unifying both competitions with a view to the 2025-2026 season. If this happens, the new league would start with the participation of 18 teams, 10 Dutch and 8 Belgian, with promotion and relegation included, although the format and organization are still under development.
The new competition would seek to compete against the 4 big leagues of European soccer both in economic and sporting terms.
There is an antecedent between both leagues when in 2012 they decided to unify their respective women's leagues but the union did not prosper, since in 2015 they decided to have their separate leagues again.
