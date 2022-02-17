Submit Release
MER’S MUSIC SHOWCASE RETURNS TO BEAT KITCHEN ON MARCH 3, 2022

Chicago musician, MER, resumes MER's Music Showcase on March 3, 2022 at Beat Kitchen.

Musician Melody Angel is an artist on MER's Music Showcase at Beat Kitchen in Chicago on March 3, 2022.

Musician Stephen Francis of Model Stranger is a featured artist in MER's Music Showcase.

After a long hiatus due to covid and its limitations for performances, MER’s Music Showcase is back! Its first stop is March 3 at Beat Kitchen in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MER – Melody Angel – Pino Farina – Malo of Wht.Rbbt.Obj – Stephen Francis of Model Stranger

A Portion of the Ticket Proceeds Will Benefit Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health

After a long hiatus due to covid and its limitations for live performances, MER’s Music Showcase is back! Its first stop is Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Beat Kitchen, located at 2100 West Belmont in Chicago.

MER’s Music Showcase has been a Chicago staple for local music since 2010. MER has curated home-grown talent at such famed venues as House of Blues, Navy Pier, Schubas, and Cubby Bear. This Music Showcase features the following lineup:

• MER instagram.com/merplay/
• Melody Angel instagram.com/melodyangelmusic/
• Pino Farina instagram.com/pinofarinaband/
• Malo of Wht.Rbbt.Obj instagram.com/wht.rbbt.obj/
• Stephen Francis of Model Stranger instagram.com/modelstranger/

A portion of the ticket proceeds from this MER Music Showcase will benefit Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health chhamh.org, a non-profit organization based in Chicago with a mission to #normalizetherapy.

Doors will open at 7pm, and the showcase will begin at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 and are now on sale at TicketWeb, search Mer Showcase or direct link: bit.ly/MerShowcase

Images of the artists are available for download and media use:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pxgvhl2gqgy4xky/AAC2piioG-sSJmZQPpNQT2_ya?dl=0

About MER:
Playing guitar and writing music since the age of 12, MER, also known as Edmer Abante, was born and raised in Chicago. Influenced initially by singer-songwriters like James Taylor and Simon & Garfunkel, MER found his emotional outlet through the musical storytelling of folk music. Later influenced by pop and rock legends such as Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Foo Fighters, MER developed a passion for high energy, live performances backed by the power of a full band. Having toured nationally, performing 2000+ shows from 2002 to 2014, MER built a Chicago brand around the Nashville-style singer-songwriter round-robin, which brought back the original influences of acoustic storytelling. "MER's Music Showcase" has featured over 300+ artists over the past decade with a home base in Chicago and select showcases in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Nashville. For more information and updates, please visit www.MerPlay.com, or follow @MerPlay on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Julia Shell
Julia Shell Public Relations
email us here

Chicago musician MER performing an acoustic version of his newest song, Chorus.

