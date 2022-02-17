Marguerite Crespillo’s: “100 Things I Love About You: Reignite Your Relationship” Debuts
First book in expected series for award-winning life coachBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley-based boutique book publisher Irish Canon Press has announced the release of Marguerite Crespillo’s debut, “100 Things I Love About You: Reignite Your Relationship.” The workbook-storybook is the first in an expected series that will be authored by the award-winning Sacramento-area businesswoman.
“100 Things I Love About You” is the unflinching first-person account of Marguerite’s, and husband Joe Crespillo’s, struggle to save their marriage in the aftermath of the tragic diagnosis and subsequent loss of their 10-year-old son, Jordon, to Adrenoleukodystrophy disease, a rare genetic condition that causes the buildup of fatty acids in the brain, and which gained widespread public attention with the release of the 1992 Susan Sarandon film “Lorenzo’s Oil.”
“With the first in the series, I wanted to tell my personal story because I believe it will serve as an inspiration for the millions of couples who are facing the possible end of their relationships,” said Marguerite. “Anyone who has been partnered for a long time knows there are sometimes-terrible challenges, but it’s what you do when faced with those challenges that helps determine whether your love will survive.”
Known as one of the top real estate agents in America (ranked as high as #66 by the Wall Street Journal), Marguerite Crespillo is a sought-after motivational speaker, professional trainer, relationship coach, mentor, wife, and mother.
