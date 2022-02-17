THE LNK, where fashion meets technology, launches for a $900 Billion Dollar industry starting in India
Online Aggregator and lead generation platform, THE LNK, has launched this month to connect consumers with hidden gems starting in India.
This has been a long time coming, it required a lengthy amount of time to figure out what both the customer and merchant required”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon launching, THE LNK will begin by aiming to bridge the gap for South Asian merchants around the globe, a winning chance to be discovered in a competitive space, who would otherwise be lost in a highly saturated market. The platform will achieve this for its merchants by offering a competitive lead generation platform that allows them to bid on keywords and create competitive retargeting campaigns at half the cost of what they would pay on other channels such as Facebook or Google.
THE LNK will include merchants specializing in women and men’s indo western fashion, functional beauty, skincare, and accessories. While the platform plans to expand into different geographies down the road, the company will initially launch starting with merchants in India that sell hidden gems including western wear because as consumers know, most items carried by companies like Zara and H&M are often made in India. THE LNK closes this gap.
The platform is also focused on the user experience by only allowing trusted merchants on the platform, and aims to provide ease of shopping for the customer by offering an intuitive search engine. Sonya Gill, a digital media entrepreneur based in Canada, is the mastermind behind the brand and has extensive plans for growing the merchant base for the platform.
“This has been a long time coming, it required a lengthy amount of time to figure out what both the customer and merchant required and then add in the pandemic, the online space grew like wildfire and was for the taking” says Gill.
Jonathan Riche and Jhonelle Brown from Canadian company and equity partner BLINK, along with top digital strategists Bertrand Karerangabo, Mike Costanzo and Gaurav Sharda, created the back end of the site which enables merchants to import their current websites into THE LNK. This feature allows the merchant to seamlessly control their brand on a niche platform. The merchant access also allows shop owners to highlight top-rated products, select merchandise for promotions, and even has capabilities to push specific items to customers via a single email or text.
“After observing the fragmentation between the e-commerce world and the South Asian community, we decided what better way to serve the community than to work together with Sonya and her team to bring the vision of THE LNK to life. We've been able to make our launch day possible with the advancement of headless technology and unparalleled teamwork, creating a recipe for the perfect product synergy” says Jhonelle Brown of BLINK.
“South Asia’s diaspora is among the world’s largest and most widespread, and it is growing exponentially. Yet, they are completely underserved when it comes to authentic, unique and high-quality clothing and jewelry. As these consumers’ shopping continues to move online, The LNK’s expansive listings promise to redefine their fashion shopping experience while helping thousands of merchants thrive” says Karerangabo
THE LNK has already recruited many top merchants and has collaborated with luxury magazine Zardozi’s editor Rina Chandarana to handpick her personal favorites in the Editor’s Only section.
THE LNK can be visited at www.shopthelnk.com
