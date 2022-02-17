Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,840 in the last 365 days.

Audit of Williston Parks and Recreation District Reveals Concern Over Finances

An audit of the Williston Park District in Williams County has revealed an area of “going concern.” This matter of “going concern” means that unless operations or processes change, there is considerable doubt that the Williston Park District will be able to pay its bills. This could impact the services that the Park District offers.

The concerns in revenue stem from three issues:

  • The pandemic, which impacted the amount of people attending parks programs and resulting revenue.
  • The price of oil dropping significantly impacted sales tax revenue.
  • Sales tax rebate credits created a debt that needs to be repaid back to the State of North Dakota.

The Park District has taken several cost-cutting measures including negotiating a repayment plan with the State for the sales tax rebate credit.

“We appreciate the work the external audit team did on this audit,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Their work provides a roadmap for the Park District board and leadership to address these financial areas of concern.”

The content of this audit report is for the review period of calendar year 2020. The 2021 audit report will be released in late spring of 2022. To view the full report, visit: https://ndsao.link/Williston

You just read:

Audit of Williston Parks and Recreation District Reveals Concern Over Finances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.